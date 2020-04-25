R. Kelly made a massive amount of money this year: this is what the R,amp;B singer raised

R. Kelly is currently behind bars, the R,amp;B singer has still found a way to maintain his income.

According to reports from last year, the artist's "I think I can fly,quot; financial situation was devastating, as one of his bank accounts had even reached a negative balance after the singer allegedly used all of his remaining funds to pay his bonus on that moment .

However, it seems that since then, Kelly has returned to normal management of her finances, as the musician was reported to have earned $ 200,000 since the beginning of the year.

The 53-year-old singer recently made headlines when it was learned that he had filed a motion, asking to be allowed house arrest, instead of staying at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he is currently confined, due to ongoing COVID. . 19 pandemic crisis.

According to Kelly, his advanced age made it possible for him to contract the virus quite dangerous to him, so it would be safer if he were confined to his home.

However, the controversial musician's request was denied, mainly because the US District Judge. USA Ann Donnelly considered Kelly as a possible fugitive from justice.

The federal judge ruled that the music legend should remain in custody because of "the risks that he will flee or attempt to obstruct or intimidate potential witnesses."

The R,amp;B magnate was put behind bars in July last year on numerous state and federal charges, including multiple counts of sexual misconduct, human trafficking, extortion, and child abuse.

One person said this about the matter: “The fact that I can still try to appeal is nauseating. That money should go to the victims! Period. However, his attorneys must tell him that he is safer from COVID behind bars than wandering around McDonald & # 39; s looking for prey. 😏 "

Another commenter stated: “The danger of being in prison? Lol, you should have thought about that BEFORE the years of abuse of women and children began. Also … I thought I was broke? How did you get all that money?

This social media user shared: “Robert has been a public health crisis (a public health nightmare) for 30 years. You can continue in jail. We are all safer with him there. "

Is Kelly being treated fairly by the justice system?



