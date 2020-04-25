Prince William says he won't be watching "Tiger King,quot; – Pranks that just avoid all shows "About royalty!"

Tiger King is super popular and it's hard to believe that no one has seen Netflix docuseries for that! However, it turns out that Prince William has not and he has a very funny reason.

Apparently, the older of the two blue blood brothers has not tuned in to see him for the title!

According to him, he simply tends to "avoid any show about royalty,quot; entirely!

Despite the fact that William, like everyone else in the world right now, is quarantined at home with little to do, he made it very clear that he does not plan to spend any time looking at Tiger King.

The heir to the UK throne joined comedian Stephen Fry's television fundraiser Big Night In and had a Zoom meeting with him.

During their conversation, it was when royalty revealed that they had not seen an episode of the hit docuseries.

It all started with William asking: ‘By the way, have you seen anything good on TV? It's hell without EastEnders (British soap opera). "

Stephen continued by replying, "They tell me that Tiger King is pretty good."

While the title may be misleading, the series is about zoo owner Joe Exotic's 22-year prison sentence for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill his rival, Carole Baskin.

Despite, or perhaps rather, thanks to the unusual theme, the docuseries have been a huge hit, but it doesn't seem like it's William's cup of tea.

He joked with the comedian that: "I tend to avoid royalty shows."

His answer also makes it look like he's not a big fan of The Crown either!

After all, the TV show is about his family, so it makes sense that he doesn't want to relive the past and / or see actors posing as the people in his life.



