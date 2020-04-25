President Donald Trump's Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition – Up News Info

President Donald Trump has pointed to the Wall Street Journal for a Friday editorial saying he is "piling up" Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for reopening the state on business, after asking governors to do so.

The newspaper's editorial board called Trump for "attacking" Kemp after he previously urged states to allow non-core businesses to start reopening amid dizzying unemployment, as well as encouraging right-wing protests against governors. that imposed strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Earlier this month, Trump falsely claimed that the federal government had "full" authority over state decisions, sparking a firestorm. Trump then backed off and said it was "really up to the states" to decide when to reopen.

Related story Broadway actor Nick Cordero gets temporary pacemaker in battle COVID-19 – update

Kemp decided the time had come, and yesterday, Georgia became the first state to officially reopen some of its businesses, including gyms, hair salons, and tattoo parlors.

The Wall Street Journal editorial said Trump threw Kemp under the bus on Wednesday, when he said: "I disagree with his decision to open certain facilities."

According to the WSJ, Trump will not stop flip-flop. "Consistency has never been Donald Trump's strong point, but during a national calamity it would be terrible if the President decided what he wants without changing overnight." We suspect that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp would agree, ”the editorial said.

Trump was unkind to the criticism and got into the WSJ on Saturday on Twitter.

"If the writers of & # 39; Editorial & # 39; of the Wall Street Journal had called, as they should have done, they would have easily discovered that he was & # 39; not happy with the Governor of Georgia on Tuesday night & # 39 ;. You said otherwise and you were wrong as often do! " he tweeted.

Here's the president's storm of tweets for Saturday:

If the Wall Street Journal "editorial" writers had called, as they should have, they would have easily discovered that "I was NOT happy with the Governor of Georgia on Tuesday night." You said otherwise and you were wrong as you often do! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020

Democrats Do Nothing are spending much of their money on fake ads. I never said the CoronaVirus is a "hoax," I said that the Democrats, and the way they lied about it, are a hoax. Also, it started with "a person from China", and then it grew, and it will be an end to "Miracle"! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020

We have now tested more than 5 million people. That's more than any other country in the world, and even more than all the major countries combined! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020

It is a wonderful feeling to know that our states are loaded with fans, many new and of high quality right next to our production lines, and that we are now in a position to help other countries that need them so urgently. Everyone who needs a fan has one! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020