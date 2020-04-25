President Donald Trump's Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition – Up News Info

President Donald Trump has pointed to the Wall Street Journal for a Friday editorial saying he is "piling up" Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for reopening the state on business, after asking governors to do so.
The newspaper's editorial board called Trump for "attacking" Kemp after he previously urged states to allow non-core businesses to start reopening amid dizzying unemployment, as well as encouraging right-wing protests against governors. that imposed strict COVID-19 restrictions.
Earlier this month, Trump falsely claimed that the federal government had "full" authority over state decisions, sparking a firestorm. Trump then backed off and said it was "really up to the states" to decide when to reopen.
Kemp decided the time had come, and yesterday, Georgia became the first state to officially reopen some of its businesses, including gyms, hair salons, and tattoo parlors.
The Wall Street Journal editorial said Trump threw Kemp under the bus on Wednesday, when he said: "I disagree with his decision to open certain facilities."
According to the WSJ, Trump will not stop flip-flop. "Consistency has never been Donald Trump's strong point, but during a national calamity it would be terrible if the President decided what he wants without changing overnight." We suspect that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp would agree, ”the editorial said.
Trump was unkind to the criticism and got into the WSJ on Saturday on Twitter.
"If the writers of & # 39; Editorial & # 39; of the Wall Street Journal had called, as they should have done, they would have easily discovered that he was & # 39; not happy with the Governor of Georgia on Tuesday night & # 39 ;. You said otherwise and you were wrong as often do! " he tweeted.
Here's the president's storm of tweets for Saturday:
