President Donald Trump was forced to make this big change after his dangerous remarks about disinfectant injections.

Americans will have to learn to live with less of President Donald Trump on their television screens. Trump will either stop showing up or talk less in his daily briefings on the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of Trump's advisers have convinced him that people don't want to see him fight journalists and make wild comments while thousands die or are unemployed from the virus.

A source said Axios"Appearances are hurting his poll numbers, and,quot; the spectacle of him fighting with the press is not what people want to see. "

The move comes a day after Trump caused drama by saying that light injections or disinfectants could treat patients with the coronavirus.

Trump later said he was joking, but not many people are buying his story.

CNN's Wolf Blitzer criticized Trump saying, "Okay, well, that's a surprise. After the vice president speaks, after the FDA chief speaks, the president makes brief opening remarks. They just walk out and they refuse to answer questions, presumably because the president knew he was about to be bombarded with very serious and important questions about what he said yesterday, which turned out to be a resounding lie about ingesting various products that could potentially kill him. "

CNN's Gloria Borger added: "When he answered a question earlier today, he lied and said he was sarcastic about what he said about disinfectant in his body and the light in his body to cure the coronavirus in some way. I knew he would come back to ask about that, and he doesn't like to be asked difficult questions. So what I would pose here, well, if the president is just going to read something that someone wrote for him an hour ago and pick it up and read it, then maybe the Coronavirus briefings should go back to the people who are the scientists and Mike Pence, who leads the coronavirus workforce, and who is on conference calls with the governors, and maybe that should be the case rather than having the president on the podium distributing rumors and false scientific information. "

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta, who was present at the briefing, replied: “It was very awkward, Wolf. I don't think we've seen anything from the president in the coronavirus pandemic. He has appeared in the meeting room from time to time and has escaped again. But this is a completely different kind of experience, Wolf, and you're right about this. This is a president who feels the heat in a big way after yesterday he made that outrageous and ridiculous comment that people can inject household disinfectants to cure the coronavirus and said it was sarcasm. That was obviously a lie. "

Those statements could harm Trump for the November election.



