President / Chairman of the Board of Hollywood Foreign Press – Up News Info

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the death of its former president, Jorge Camara.

"I am very sorry to inform you of the death of our dear friend and colleague Jorge Camara," said an HFPA statement. “Jorge passed away peacefully yesterday afternoon after struggling with health problems for the past few years. As a former HFPA president, he was instrumental in the success of our association. Many of you have worked closely with him, and we know that you will join our pain. "

Camara recently served as Chairman of the Board of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. He spent six years as HFPA President in scattered years, most recently in 2007-2009. He was also an officer or board member for more than 20 years after joining the HFPA in 1968.

Camara was a film critic for La Opinion and also a film critic and columnist for other publications in foreign languages ​​and English.

In addition, he worked as a correspondent, producer, and critic for a variety of Hispanic television productions, including Univision's "Primer Impacto," a daily magazine show that airs in the United States. He also worked on productions for ifor Telemundo, including programming "Estrenos y Estrellas", "Al Rojo Vivo", "Hollywood Hoy" and KVEA Los Angeles. Produced, directed or worked on international broadcasts for "HBO Ole", "Cine Canal" and "Desde Hollywood" (all three for Latin America); "Visual Contact" (Argentina) and "Cinema Video" (West Germany).

Camara was also a member of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and the Broadcasting Film Critics Association. He served as LAFC President from 1988 to 1990.

