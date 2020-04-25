Post sports staff weigh in on second and third round

Mark Kiszla

Grade: D +

Oh boy John Elway took a trip to the dark side of the moon. When the obvious pick at No. 46 was Alabama corner Trevon Diggs, Broncos took on KJ Hamler, a kicker. Hopefully Lloyd Cushenberry saves the bad night.

Sean Keeler's

Grade: C-

Ezra Cleveland at tackle. Jaylon Johnson and Trevon Diggs on the corner. Willie Gay Jr. as inside linebacker. John Elway could have had either of them at number 46, and he went with Henry Ruggs Lite, KJ Hamler, instead. Last year, the second round saved the Broncos' bacon. Now Elway needs a good day 3 to get Denver off the fire.

Kyle newman

Grade: C-

John Elway's choice of another wide receiver in the second round was a puzzle, even if one understands his motive for surrounding Drew Lock with as many weapons as possible. And even if Lloyd Cushenberry proves to be a third-round robbery, based on the ratings of most analysts, cornerback Michael Ojemudia was taken too high.

Joe Nguyen

Grade: C

The Broncos had good luck with center Lloyd Cushenberry falling to them in the third round. Catcher KJ Hamler provides the necessary speed, but it was a questionable choice in the second round, especially with other more pressing needs to fill. Cornerback Michael Ojemudia and defensive tackle McTelvin Agim add depth to the list.



Ryan O & # 39; Halloran

Grade: C-plus

Seeing LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry falling to them in the third round (No. 83 overall) saved the night for the Broncos. Taking Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler (No. 46) one night after Jerry Jeudy was moot and some rankings had Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemedia (No. 77) as a Day 3 pick.



Matt Schubert

Grade: B-

A bizarre decision by Elway to go with another wide receiver with Denver's second-round pick, especially with other holes begging to be filled. But give credit when needed: Getting Lloyd Cushenberry center at number 83 solidifies Denver's initial O line, while CB Michael Ojemudia and DT McTelvin Agim provide depth in the right places, even if the former had been a reach.