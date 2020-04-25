Post Malone pays tribute to one of Kurt Cobain's most iconic ensembles

Post Malone He knows how to pay tribute to one of the most influential rock artists of our time.

Last week, the "Rockstar,quot; singer announced that he would host a live concert featuring Nirvana songs from his home to raise money for the coronavirus relief efforts. More than that, the 24-year-old artist paid tribute to the deceased Kurt Cobain In other ways.

And it's not a surprise since the "Congratulations,quot; singer already has Cobain's face tattooed on his finger and the title of the song "Stay Away,quot; by Nirvana tattooed on his eyebrow.

On Friday, April 24, the singer, also known to fans as "Posty," recreated one of the deceased's most iconic outfits by going out on the live stream in a floral dress similar to the one Cobain wore for a Nirvana performance in Amherst in 1990, Massachusetts (you can see the dress here).

It's no secret that Post Malone is a fashion icon in her own right and we're here because of how she complemented her own version of Cobain's classic fashion choice. She added a silver choker, superimposed the dress with a white t-shirt, and wore a trucker hat, which really embodied the grunge vibe.