Post Malone pays tribute to one of Kurt Cobain's most iconic ensembles

Post Malone He knows how to pay tribute to one of the most influential rock artists of our time.
Last week, the "Rockstar,quot; singer announced that he would host a live concert featuring Nirvana songs from his home to raise money for the coronavirus relief efforts. More than that, the 24-year-old artist paid tribute to the deceased Kurt Cobain In other ways.
And it's not a surprise since the "Congratulations,quot; singer already has Cobain's face tattooed on his finger and the title of the song "Stay Away,quot; by Nirvana tattooed on his eyebrow.
On Friday, April 24, the singer, also known to fans as "Posty," recreated one of the deceased's most iconic outfits by going out on the live stream in a floral dress similar to the one Cobain wore for a Nirvana performance in Amherst in 1990, Massachusetts (you can see the dress here).
It's no secret that Post Malone is a fashion icon in her own right and we're here because of how she complemented her own version of Cobain's classic fashion choice. She added a silver choker, superimposed the dress with a white t-shirt, and wore a trucker hat, which really embodied the grunge vibe.
During his virtual tribute concert, Post Malone covered Nirvana classics like "Lithium,quot;, "Heart-Shaped Box,quot;, "Something In The Way,quot; and "Come As You Are,quot;.
Live from his Los Angeles home, he was joined Blink-182& # 39; s Travis Barker as the surprise guest drummer and guitarist Nick Mac and bearish Brian Lee.
Last week, Courtney Love He also gave him his stamp of approval for the Post Malone tribute concert.
"Thank you @postmalone @who (worldhealthorganization) and @google that will match $ 5 million in donations. Thank you beloved @coreresponse and the amazing @nhs (insightful to see how this amazing health system works = inspiring), thanks ky mighty for writing these songs with your fancy monkey hands that kids still want to sing, touch, listen to, and use to fight, hunt, heal, heal, and eradicate this fucking covid virus.19 I approve of the use. Good luck, Mr. Malone, "Love shared in Instagram.
According to the YouTube video description of the "Circles,quot; singer's live broadcast, the event raised funds for the United Nations Foundation for the World Health Organization (WHO) Solidarity Response Fund COVID-19 in supporting COVID-19 relief efforts.
"Fans will be able to make donations to the United Nations Foundation in real time during the live broadcast event using the,quot; DONATE "button at the bottom or right of the screen. Google.org will match all donations to a 2: 1 fee, up to $ 5 million, with all proceeds going to the United Nations Foundation, "the description continued.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
