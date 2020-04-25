Porsha Williams impresses more fans with her products

Porsha Williams loves to share the incredible reviews she's getting for her line of sheets called Spoiled by Porsha. She has also been sharing the biggest reviews that impressed her on her social media account.

Many people who have been buying their products only have amazing words to say about them.

‘#SWIPE Thank you @beccadicicco for your comment 🎉😩 I love reading and listening to your comments on my @PamperedByPorsha line, keep coming and I will keep posting and following you! 💗 Thank you all for the amazing support !! Head over to www.PamperedByPorsha.com today to grab a couple of my sheets💋💋 Head over to www.PamperedByPorsha.com today to grab a couple of my sheets @pamperedbyporsha 💋 #Rhoa #Sheets, "Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said, "Don't let the RHOA meeting break your friendship with you and Nene." Whatever has been said, work it out and keep it moving. ❤️ ’

A commenter posted this: Cómo How does she know? They are still in the original packaging, "and one fan wrote," I want some of those sheets, how do I get them? "

Someone else said, "Porsha, can you send me the address to get some of the sheets?"

Another fan told Porsha: "I'm going to have to ask for the colors to be vibrant and the material to look well done. I'm excited !! & # 39;

Many fans praised Porsha's products in the comment section and said they would definitely return to their website for more information.

Porsha made headlines not too long ago when she shared some gorgeous photos of herself and Dennis McKinley's girl, Pilar Jhena.

PJ is shaking his own car and a really cool Gucci outfit in the photos.

‘Life is Gucci baby 🌈 @pilarjhena enjoying some vitamin D ❤️ Fit: @childsplayclothing 🔥 #HappyEarthDay & # 39 ;, Porsha wrote in her post.

Ad

NeNe Leakes skipped the comments and praised PJ.



Post views:

0 0