Pope draws funeral home workers to pray amid coronavirus pandemic

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis has pointed to funeral home workers for the prayers of the people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Italy and some other countries, the deaths of people with coronavirus infections have meant that funeral workers must deal with the pain of families who are not allowed to hold public funerals as part of government-mandated measures. to try to contain the pandemic.

Francis says: “What they do is very heavy and sad. They really feel the pain of this pandemic so close. "

The Pope called for prayers during his morning mass on Saturday at the Vatican City hotel where he resides.

In previous comments, the Pope cited others for doing what he called heroic work during the pandemic, including doctors, nurses, supermarket employees, and transportation workers.

The Vatican has its own confinement, banning the public from its museums and religious ceremonies. He has reported nine cases of coronavirus among residents or employees of the walled and independent State of Vatican City.