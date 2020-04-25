Police: Since March 1, at least 30 bikes have been stolen from the first Minneapolis campus, 18 taken last week – Up News Info

The Minneapolis Police Department says 30 bikes have been stolen from its First Precinct between March 1 and April 20.

The majority of the robberies occurred in the North Loop and Loring Park communities, according to an informational alert.

More specifically, 15 of the bikes were stolen from a total of just five locations. And 18 of the 30 stolen bikes were taken in the past week.

Police say a person has already been arrested and charged in connection with the incidents, but is not currently in custody.

Any questions or concerns about the theft chain can be directed to the First Precinct at 612-673-5701 or by email by clicking here.

Click here to read a full informational alert from the Minneapolis Police Department and view a map of areas hit by bicycle thieves.

In the alert, a department Crime Prevention Specialist also posted tips to prevent theft of your bike.