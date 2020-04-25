Phoebe Waller-Bridge forgets giant penis display until awkward delivery boy visit

WENN

The actress from & # 39; Fleabag & # 39; she is embarrassed when a delivery man knocks on her door and sees the huge work of art & # 39; Sexhibition & # 39; showing at home.

Up News Info –

Phoebe Waller Bridge He suffered an awkward encounter with a delivery driver after he saw artwork in his hallway depicting 12 giant penises.

The wall was part of & # 39; Sexhibition & # 39; at the end of the show series, with Olivia colmanThe character invites Fleabag to guess which was his father's and his ex-boyfriend's.

Since the show ended, the article has been propped up in the star aisle, with Phoebe admitting that she had "completely forgotten" that it was there.

Showing the piece in the delivery of Friday, April 24, 2020 of "the Graham Norton to show"said the star," Yes, everyone is here keeping me company! We put it there temporarily because we didn't know what to do with it: putting it in the kitchen felt too intense and putting it in one of the rooms can never work well. "

"Do you know how things in your own house become invisible to you?" She explained. "I had completely forgotten about the 12 massive penises by the front door and a while ago a delivery man came in and hit them … suddenly they became so visible to me and when I said sorry, he looked me in the eye and said, & # 39; It's art, never apologize for art & # 39 ;. "

The writer / actress & # 39; one-woman "Flea bag"Show, which was the original inspiration for the acclaimed television series, is available to stream for a small donation on the Soho Theater's On Demand site and on Amazon Prime Video for users in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Proceeds will go to various charities that help amid the Covid-19 pandemic.