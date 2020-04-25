Phoebe Waller-Bridge extends COVID-19 Charity Streaming from & # 39; Fleabag & # 39;

WENN

Having raised over $ 1 million for relief from the coronavirus, the & # 39; Killing Eve & # 39; showrunner extends the launch of its a la carte services for a single woman until the end of May.

Actress Phoebe Waller Bridge he's giving isolated fans extra time to watch his live theater performance of "Flea bag"after raising more than $ 1 million (£ 809,000) for coronavirus relief.

The British woman's show, the original inspiration for the acclaimed television comedy, was filmed at the Wyndham Theater in London last year (19) and was released on video-on-demand services for a limited period of two weeks early of April.

Downloads cost around $ 5 (£ 4), with funds benefiting causes such as The National Emergencies Trust, NHS Charities Together, Acting For Others, and the recently created Fleabag Support Fund, intended to provide grants of $ 3,000 (£ 2,500) Freelancers struggling in the UK theater industry.

The initial broadcast period proved so popular, raising over $ 1 million, Waller-Bridge has now extended the show's availability until the end of May.

Fans in the UK and Ireland can watch the concert through Soho Theater & # 39; s On Demand's site (https://ondemand.sohotheatre.com/), while users in the US do. The USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand can be accessed through Amazon Prime Video (https://www.primevideo.com/).