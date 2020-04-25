Pause. Reflect. Pray … says Ajay Devgn through his song Thahar Ja

Ajay Devgn surprised fans on Saturday by releasing a special song titled Thahar Ja. In this video, the actor is seen urging people to pause, reflect, and pray amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, Ajay's son Yug also appears making an appearance, albeit a bit fuzzy.

The song is sung by Mehul Vyas. Ajay shared the song on social media and wrote: “Pause. Reflect. Pray. We will weather this storm together. Stay safe, stay happy. Apno ke liye #ThaharJa #IndiaFightsCorona ".

The song not only features Ajay and her son Yug, but also credits Yug as an assistant director on the video. Thahar Ja is a sensitive song that captures the process of pausing and reflecting on the little joys we have been ignoring.

We are totally digging this song and we agree that it was very necessary during these difficult times we are going through …