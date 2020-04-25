Pauly D surprises fans with his new quarantine beard

Pauly D from Jersey Shore He recently surprised fans when he showed off his new "quarantine beard,quot;. Page Six picked up a supposedly edited image of himself showing off his new facial hair. Online fans have been wondering who he is because his appearance has changed so much.

A fan asked why Paul D looked like Ronny dressed up as Pauly in the 39-year-old comment section. Another user joked that he looked like someone dressed up as Pauly D. The jokes didn't end there either. They continued in various formats on a long thread.

Apparently Pauly D is not the only member of the Jersey Shore Cast that has made extreme changes to their appearance. Vinny Guadagnino also showed off his new weight loss journey this Wednesday. Apparently, Jersey Shore All the cast members are turning a new sheet.

The same could be said for Mike Sorrentino, also known as The Situation. The reality star was recently released from prison, and when he came out, fans and friends of his were shocked to see the transformation of his body.

Regarding Vinny's weight loss, the reality star shared that many people are unaware of their years-long weight loss battle. He described himself as the "king of yo-yo diets," and was the greatest during his years away from television cameras.

Quarantine beard ……… pic.twitter.com/hHMJPqHGBv – DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) April 24, 2020

Members of Jersey Shore They have been in the news for various reasons in recent years. Perhaps more recently, however, Mike "The Situation,quot; Sorrentino has been the foremost of them due to his battle with federal authorities and the subsequent conviction and conviction for tax evasion and fraud charges.

Bridget Hill reported on September 5, 2019 that Pauly and Vinny were heading to the FCI Otisville in New York, where Mike was incarcerated. On the way there, Vinny, 31, joked that he had never visited someone in prison before, but he did see Goodfellas

Ad

In April, Pauly and Vinny explained how Mike had approached Billy McFarland while in prison: the Fyre Festival swindler who lied to investors and swindled concert goers with their money.



Post views:

0 0