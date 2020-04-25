Pauly D of "Jersey Shore,quot; revealed his quarantine beard and it took me 3.5 seconds to recognize him

Will the real Pauly D stand up?
Do you know how everyone has been fighting since barber shops and beauty salons closed during the coronavirus pandemic?
Well one person who is flourishing here is my man Pauly D from Jersey Shore.
On Friday, the reality star revealed his "quarantine beard,quot; and I swear on everything, it took me a minute to recognize him:
This is what Pauly D looked like before the pandemic …
… and this is what Pauly D looks like now:
Naturally, the 39-year-old man started showing trends on Twitter after people noticed how wildly different he looks with facial hair!
Here are some of the funniest reactions to Pauly D's quarantine beard:
What do you think about Pauly D's new look? Tell us in the comments!
