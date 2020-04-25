Patriots may have lost Tom Brady, but Bill Belichick is still Bill Belichic

How is Belichick progressing without the best quarterback of all time? He acts exactly as he did when he had it.

The first two days of the NFL draft showed that Belichick is not changing, and he certainly does not panic, now that Brady is in Tampa Bay. Many speculated that the Patriots would use their capital project to advance in the first round and steal Tua Tagovailoa. With the first choice of the post-Brady era, Belichick switched to take a Division II security. His quarterback shot out, and Belichick stayed on the mark.

There was logic in connecting the Patriots with Tagovailoa, the brother-in-law of Alabama quarterback Belichick, Nick Saban, well-respected. Many franchises that had just lost a star quarterback would have been tempted. But that is not Belichick. He is too calculating, too committed to the way he values ​​draft elections, and too confident in his assessment of the players within his facilities.

Belichick's movements and elections suggested that his franchise has been drastically altered, but remains the same. They also provided further evidence of the Patriots' desire to grant Brady the first chance to replace Jarrett Stidham, the Auburn quarterback, who they caught in the fourth round last year.

On Thursday night, with the 23rd pick, Belichick came out of the first round and picked up picks 37 and 71 for the Los Angeles Chargers in a draft considered particularly profound. The move gave them five picks on Friday night. With the second round they got from the Chargers, they took Kyle Dugger, a security from the famous Lenoir-Rhyne football factory.

Belichick wasn't exactly sweating the procedures. Just before that election, ESPN cameras showed the Belichick installation at his home. Sitting in front of his computer was not Belichick, but a … dog.

With their other four Day 2 picks, the Patriots picked up players with little flare that suited their style: Michigan linebacker Josh Uche, Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings, UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi and tight end by Virginia Tech Dalton Keene. Absent from those options was a midfielder about a quarterback like Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma (who went to the Eagles), Jake Fromm of Georgia or Washington Jacob Eason.

To recap: At five picks, that's a small school safety, two versatile edge defenders, and two tight ends. That's the platonic ideal of a Patriots draft.

The choice to avoid a quarterback reinforced the Patriots' commitment to Stidham, an unknown product that many in NFL circles believe the Patriots award. Bowl Senior Executive Director Jim Nagy never bought the idea that the Patriots would trade for a quarterback.

"I know how much they like Jarrett," Nagy said earlier this week. "They love his work ethic, his intelligence, his arm. The boy is as talented as anyone in this draft. He throws it better than many of these guys we're talking about now. Really high-end arm talent. "

During his 18 years as an NFL scout, which included an extended season with the Patriots, Nagy evaluated Matt Cassell, Brian Hoyer, and Jimmy Garoppolo, quarterbacks that the Patriots selected and then began starting for other franchises, to varying degrees. of success. Nagy said he would rate Stidham along with any of them, including Garoppolo, who just backed the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

If Stidham is successful, the teams will wonder how they let him pass to the Patriots in the fourth round. Nagy bothers him even now. Stidham was a five-star recruit out of high school. His college career included a few punches and hid his talent. He transferred from Baylor after the school suffered a scandal, and did not fit perfectly with Gus Malzahn's offensive in Auburn. Still, Nagy remembers being amazed at how Stidham performed when he saw him in Senior Bowl practice, and was shocked when Stidham fell in the draft.

"It didn't make sense to me on draft day," Nagy said, "and it doesn't make sense now."

Quarterback aside, this is a crucial project for New England. His roster has deteriorated after several drafts in recent years, evidenced by the lack of weapons around Brady last season and a defense that faded in the second half. The Patriots entered with 12 teams, and while Brady's departure made it obvious, Belichick was always going to change his roster with this draft. The only question was how, and it was difficult to answer.

"It's hard to link Bill because he tries to stay ahead of the league," said Nagy. "Just because he has a profile, and that's how they built it around Tom, doesn't mean that's going to keep him going."

The elections on day 2 gave some clues. Despite the pedigree of the small school, Dugger is regarded as an elite athlete measuring 6-foot-2, 220-pound. It fits into the profile of a versatile defender who can cover tight ends from nightmares and runners. That makes him the kind of defender necessary to counter the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending champions of the Super Bowl. You wonder if Belichick had that in the back of his mind.

The Patriots maneuvered into their next team, catching Uche, a forward defender who conforms to what Belichick likes to plan. It is a hybrid that could play on both the defensive end and the outside linebacker.

The Patriots saw 26 more teams come off the board, with Fromm and Eason still available. Would they take a possible replacement for Brady? No. Another versatile defensive player from Saban's Alabama: Jennings.

The next New England team would have come in at No. 100 overall, but the Patriots traded an exchange with Oakland to slide to 91. Surely, this was a move to grab a quarterback, right? Oh no. They were taken to UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi. The Patriots desperately needed a tight end as they had never really replaced Rob Gronkowski, and at Asiasi they got the second off the board.

After making four selections and two trade, the Patriots could have been content to regroup for Saturday. They made another trade, sacrificing a last-round pick this year and a sixth round next year to move on to the Jets' third-round pick, No. 101 overall. The two quarterbacks were still on the board. Instead, the Patriots took Keene, who, understands this, is a versatile tight end who lined up throughout the formation at Virginia Tech.

With that, the Patriots finally called him one night. They have seven more teams on Saturday. They could still try to get a quarterback to compete with Stidham, and if Eason or Fromm fall before them, it might be too valuable to pass up. But that would be just the point. Belichick lets the rest of the NFL get close to him, Tom Brady or not. When Brady left, a lot of things about the Patriots changed. Much remained the same, too.