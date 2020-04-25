Patriots draft pick Justin Rohrwasser tries to straighten out his far-right problem

What is at stake is not the leg of the Patriots' new kicker, Justin Rohrwasser.

It is his right arm, which bears a tattoo of a group of far-right militiamen.

Rohrwasser showed it without apparent concern as he represented a photograph in his Marshall uniform. He played for Thundering Herd for two seasons and was named the US Conference Special Teams Player of the Year. USA In 2019; A promotional release promoting that honor shows him wearing a short-sleeved version of his herd number 16 jersey with his hands gripping the collarbone area of ​​the shoulder pads. A tattoo of "Tres Percentros,quot; is in sight.

The Tres Percentros were founded in 2008, the year Barack Obama was elected president. The group advocates for individual gun rights and opposes federal government involvement in local affairs. Members of the gun-carrying group reportedly served as guards for white supremacist protesters whose 2017 protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, killed and 34 wounded.

The Anti-Defamation League calls the Three Percentives an "extremist movement."

After people noticed the tattoo after being selected by the Patriots in Saturday's fifth round, Rohrwasser responded by explaining that the tattoo was acquired "as a teenager."

"I have a lot of family in the military and I thought it was a symbol of military support at the time," he told New England journalists in a conference call.

"And it obviously became something I don't want to represent," added Rohrwasser. "And when I remember, I should have done a lot of research before putting such a mark or symbol on my body. It is not something I want to represent. It will be covered."