Patriots draft pick Justin Rohrwasser addressed his controversial tattoo

New Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser said he "should have done a lot more research,quot; before getting a tattoo that matches the logo of the Three Percentives, a far-right paramilitary arms defense group.

"I got that tattoo when I was a teenager," Rohrwasser said Saturday afternoon in a conference call shortly after the Patriots selected him with the 159th pick in the NFL 2020 Draft. "I have a lot of family in the military. I thought it represented a symbol of military support at the time. "

The ink, which features the Roman numeral III surrounded by a circle of stars, is near Rohrwasser's elbow on his left arm. He said he plans to have it covered.

"Obviously, it has become something I don't want to represent," said Rohrwasser, who grew up in New York. “When I remember, I should have done a lot of research before putting such a mark or symbol on my body. It's not something you ever want to represent. "

The Three Percenters, according to their website, are "a national organization made up of patriotic citizens who love their country, their freedoms and their freedom. "

Rohwasser's other tattoos include an American flag and one that says "Freedom or Death." In October 2019, he told HerdZone.com that they were "all random."