Packers infuriate fans by failing to recruit a wide receiver with any of their nine 2020 picks.

The Packers were widely expected at pass catchers during the 2020 NFL Draft given the depth of talent in the position and the need to support quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

But Green Bay surprised many fans with its decision not to have wide receivers with its nine teams, leading to frustration. As the announcements from the non-recipients continued to arrive on Day 3 of Saturday's draft, the anguish overflowed on social media.

Here's a list of who the Packers went with:

Round 1, Pick No. 26 : Jordan Love, QB, Utah

: Jordan Love, QB, Utah Round 2, Pick No. 62 : AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College

: AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College Round 3, Pick No. 94 : Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati

: Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati Round 5, Pick No. 175 : Kamal Martin, ILB, Minnesota

: Kamal Martin, ILB, Minnesota Round 6, Pick No. 192 : Jon Runyan, G, Michigan

: Jon Runyan, G, Michigan Round 6, Pick No. 208 : Jake Hanson, C, Oregon

: Jake Hanson, C, Oregon Round 6, Pick No. 209 : Simon Stepaniak, OT, Indiana

: Simon Stepaniak, OT, Indiana Round 7, Pick No. 236 : Vernon Scott, S, TCU

: Vernon Scott, S, TCU Round 7, Pick No. 242: Jonathan Garvin, DE, Miami

Before the draft, Rodgers expressed hope (and a certain attitude) regarding the direction the Packers would take. He wanted outside help to prevent defenses from entering Davante Adams alone.

"We haven't chosen a skill player in the first round in 15 years," Rodgers told the Pat McAfee Show, "so it would be great."

Many Packers fans, loyal to their favorite signal caller, used Twitter to tell the team how they felt about not having selected receivers.

It wasn't pretty, although it was pretty fun.

A selection of the tweets, which intensified as the draft progressed:

