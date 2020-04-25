Over-the-counter small pulse oximeters can save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX): When it comes to COVID-19, a small over-the-counter device can save your life. The new access device is called a pulse oximeter. Some health experts believe that during this pandemic you should have one on your side.

COVID-19 can cause serious illness, organ failure and death. The sickest patients develop acute respiratory distress syndrome, a type of respiratory failure characterized by generalized inflammation in the lungs.

But with this virus the syndrome is strange.

"Patients can have very, very low amounts of oxygen, and still look comfortable," said Dr. Angela Rogers of Stanford, Pulmonary and Critical Care.

Emergency room doctors report how some patients apparently walk with pneumonia for days, getting sicker and sicker, without developing any symptoms.

The really peculiar thing about this infectious disease is that people don't appreciate shortness of breath until they are dangerously out of breath.

"People would be sick for days and then they would come in with shortness of breath the day they showed up," says emergency room doctor Richard Levitan. "And they would have oxygen levels that are basically incredible to us, almost unimaginable of how people could be awake and alert and have oxygen levels that are half of normal. Lack of death is a late sign. "

That is why the pulse oximeter can help. Place it on your finger and measure the oxygen in your blood.

"You know we typically have 94 to 100 percent on these pulse oximeter devices that measure the amount of oxygen we have in our blood and people were showing 50 percent oxygen levels," Levitan said.

Dr. John Swartzberg of the University of California at Berkeley is an expert in infectious diseases. He says that with this device, doctors can hospitalize a patient sooner and that could save lives.

"(Patients) Look at the numbers and say,‘ wow, should I call my doctor, "Swartzberg said. "Identifying people who are going to be in trouble early means we can catch them before they fall off the cliff."

Devices have become difficult to find and prices have risen. Also, household devices are not as accurate as those found in the hospital. There may be an operator error if it is not adjusted correctly and the nail polish may skew the results.