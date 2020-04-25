"Our children will be devastated when the confinement ends,quot; – Saif Ali Khan

We are all waiting for the closure to be lifted and we continue with our lives as before, with everyone safe. Staying at home and practicing social distancing for over a month has surely turned out to be a bit difficult now, as there is no confirmed ending.

Saif Ali Khan recently spoke about the self-quarantine phase in an interview with a renowned film critic and had an interesting revelation about his son, Taimur Ali Khan. He said: “Our children will be devastated. We are around all the time, this is a dream come true for him. Unless he's fed up with us in the end. You just said something today like "this is not a good time,quot;. I said why? He said, "I can't play with my friends,quot; or "I can't go out,quot; or something like that. "Coronavirus." It seems that Taimur is used to having his parents-actors busy now, who would otherwise be busy around him, but at the same time misses his parents. We wonder if little Pataudi lacks media attention and paparazzi who love to click on him everywhere.

For Taimur fans, we are glad that her mother and perennial diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined Instagram. The actress now gives us glimpses of the private lives of Taimur and her husband Saif Ali Khan. From the clicks of his holidays to Kareena with a necklace made of pasta made by the little baby.