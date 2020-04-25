Orange County reports 124 new cases, two deaths – Up News Info Los Angeles

A total of 1,969 cases and 38 deaths were confirmed in Orange County during this outbreak among 23,285 people evaluated, authorities said.
Within the county, 2% of cases involve people under the age of 18, 8% are between 18-24 years, 16% are between 25-34, 14% are between 35-44, 39% are Between 45-64 and 21% are 65 or older.
In neighboring Los Angeles County, beaches and nonessentials remain closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but in Orange County crowds were observed on the beaches as the temperature increased and a heat wave persisted in the southern California.
Orange County beach parking lots are closed, even though people are allowed to enter the sand, to prevent crowds from getting too big.
"It is an effort for people to stay in their neighborhoods," said Braun. "We are taking an educational approach first and voluntary compliance. There are no reports of large-scale problems."
Here is the most recent list of Orange County cities with positive COVID-19 cases.
|CITY
|POPULATION
|TOTAL CASES
|Old alder
|51,372
|18 years
|Anaheim
|359,339
|265
|Pitch
|45,606
|19
|Buena Park
|83,384
|72
|Costa Mesa
|115,830
|36
|Hunting
|14,931
|5 5
|Cypress
|49,833
|40
|Dana Point
|34,249
|twenty-one
|Source valley
|56,652
|28
|Fullerton
|142,824
|64
|Garden grove
|175,155
|80
|Huntington Beach
|203,761
|174
|Irvine
|280,202
|125
|There will be
|63,542
|44
|The Palm
|15,820
|13
|Rancho Ladera
|30,288
|eleven
|Lagoon beach
|23,358
|36
|Laguna Hills
|31,572
|18 years
|Niguel Lake
|66,748
|33
|Laguna Woods
|16,518
|8
|forest lake
|86,346
|27
|Los Alamitos
|11,721
|fifteen
|old Mission
|96,434
|41
|Newport Beach
|87,180
|93
|orange
|141,691
|69
|Placentia
|52,333
|Four. Five
|Rancho Mission Viejo
|Not available
|6 6
|Rancho Santa Margarita
|48,960
|14
|San Clemente
|65,405
|44
|San Juan Capistrano
|36,821
|22
|Saint Ana
|337,716
|241
|Seal beach
|25,073
|10
|Stanton
|39,307
|18 years
|Blunderbuss cannon
|Not available
|10
|Tustin
|81,369
|35
|Villa Park
|5,933
|6 6
|Westminster
|92,610
|35
|Yorba Linda
|68,706
|48
|Other*
|83,909
|6 6
|Unknown**
|74
|All of Orange County
|3,222,498
|1,969
For more information on the latest information on coronavirus in Orange County, visit this website.
