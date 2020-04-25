Orange County reports 124 new cases, two deaths – Up News Info Los Angeles

– One hundred and twenty-four new cases of coronavirus were reported in Orange County as of Saturday and two additional deaths.

A total of 1,969 cases and 38 deaths were confirmed in Orange County during this outbreak among 23,285 people evaluated, authorities said.

Within the county, 2% of cases involve people under the age of 18, 8% are between 18-24 years, 16% are between 25-34, 14% are between 35-44, 39% are Between 45-64 and 21% are 65 or older.

In neighboring Los Angeles County, beaches and nonessentials remain closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but in Orange County crowds were observed on the beaches as the temperature increased and a heat wave persisted in the southern California.

Orange County beach parking lots are closed, even though people are allowed to enter the sand, to prevent crowds from getting too big.

"It is an effort for people to stay in their neighborhoods," said Braun. "We are taking an educational approach first and voluntary compliance. There are no reports of large-scale problems."

Here is the most recent list of Orange County cities with positive COVID-19 cases.