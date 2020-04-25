Orange County reports 124 new cases, two deaths – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Orange County reports 124 new cases, two deaths - CBS Los Angeles
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – One hundred and twenty-four new cases of coronavirus were reported in Orange County as of Saturday and two additional deaths.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA – April 23: An aerial view as people gather in Huntington Beach, which remains open amid the coronavirus pandemic, at dusk on April 23, 2020 in Huntington Beach, California. Neighboring Los Angeles County beaches are closed in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Mario Tama / Getty Images)

A total of 1,969 cases and 38 deaths were confirmed in Orange County during this outbreak among 23,285 people evaluated, authorities said.

Within the county, 2% of cases involve people under the age of 18, 8% are between 18-24 years, 16% are between 25-34, 14% are between 35-44, 39% are Between 45-64 and 21% are 65 or older.

In neighboring Los Angeles County, beaches and nonessentials remain closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but in Orange County crowds were observed on the beaches as the temperature increased and a heat wave persisted in the southern California.

RELATED: Angelenos urged to resist going to neighboring county beaches during heat wave

Orange County beach parking lots are closed, even though people are allowed to enter the sand, to prevent crowds from getting too big.

"It is an effort for people to stay in their neighborhoods," said Braun. "We are taking an educational approach first and voluntary compliance. There are no reports of large-scale problems."

Here is the most recent list of Orange County cities with positive COVID-19 cases.

CITY POPULATION TOTAL CASES
Old alder 51,372 18 years
Anaheim 359,339 265
Pitch 45,606 19
Buena Park 83,384 72
Costa Mesa 115,830 36
Hunting 14,931 5 5
Cypress 49,833 40
Dana Point 34,249 twenty-one
Source valley 56,652 28
Fullerton 142,824 64
Garden grove 175,155 80
Huntington Beach 203,761 174
Irvine 280,202 125
There will be 63,542 44
The Palm 15,820 13
Rancho Ladera 30,288 eleven
Lagoon beach 23,358 36
Laguna Hills 31,572 18 years
Niguel Lake 66,748 33
Laguna Woods 16,518 8
forest lake 86,346 27
Los Alamitos 11,721 fifteen
old Mission 96,434 41
Newport Beach 87,180 93
orange 141,691 69
Placentia 52,333 Four. Five
Rancho Mission Viejo Not available 6 6
Rancho Santa Margarita 48,960 14
San Clemente 65,405 44
San Juan Capistrano 36,821 22
Saint Ana 337,716 241
Seal beach 25,073 10
Stanton 39,307 18 years
Blunderbuss cannon Not available 10
Tustin 81,369 35
Villa Park 5,933 6 6
Westminster 92,610 35
Yorba Linda 68,706 48
Other* 83,909 6 6
Unknown** 74
All of Orange County 3,222,498 1,969

For more information on the latest information on coronavirus in Orange County, visit this website.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here