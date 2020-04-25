OnePlus sacks employees in Europe less than two weeks after the launch of OnePlus 8

OnePlus launched its latest flagship phones, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, less than two weeks ago, but the Chinese manufacturer is now laying off employees at regional offices across Europe, according to a report by Engadget.

The layoffs do not appear to be related to the coronavirus; rather, OnePlus appears to be dramatically reducing offices in the UK, France, and Germany, with staff reductions of up to 80 percent for some offices. In some offices, there are only three employees, according to the report.

Engadget reports that offices in Denmark, Finland and the Netherlands were unaffected as OnePlus sees those areas as more promising growth markets. As such, Helsinki will now be the new European headquarters for OnePlus, according to the report, and the previous operation will be primarily based in London.

This may have taken a long time to arrive; The new OnePlus 8 models in the UK can only be purchased from one operator, the international provider Three (although the company's own unlocked models will continue to work on operators such as EE and O2). OnePlus does not appear to have strategic relationships with other operators operating in the UK for the OnePlus 8 line or the upcoming models.

"Europe is a very important market for us and has been since the inception of OnePlus," said a company spokesperson. Engadget. "We are doing a strategic restructuring in Europe, and in fact we are even hiring in the region."