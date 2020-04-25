Omarion makes fun of going & # 39; Little Deeper & # 39; Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz Drama in & # 39; The Connection & # 39;

Instagram

Rapper B2K also talks about his & # 39; undisturbed & # 39; essential oils, and says: & # 39; The scent really will represent the attitude and sometimes it will represent the position you should take & # 39 ;.

Omarion is preparing for his next Zeus network series titled "The connectionBefore the premiere, the B2K The rapper sat down with PeopleTV to reveal what people could expect from his new television series.

"A lot of people know that I have a way of approaching things. As a creative person, this is my main language, creativity," he shared. "I think the interesting thing about creativity is that creativity has many perspectives and I think there are always lessons and conclusions from life situations. Looking at it now, I am very honored to be the example for many people in their relationships."

When asked if she would address the drama surrounding her baby mom Apryl jones and former B2K groupmate Lil fizzOmarion replied, "We're definitely going to dive into that … I'll dive a little deeper into the complexities and some of the challenges because that's really it, it's just a challenge."

However, it seemed like he wouldn't take much of the show as Omarion revealed that he had been busy with his new adventure, the "undisturbed" essential oil. "The scent will really represent the attitude and will sometimes represent the position that you need to take," Omarion said. "Sometimes you have to deal with things head-on, but sometimes you don't have to worry."

In the past few months, Omarion and Apryl have been in the headlines after she confirmed that she was dating her B2K groupmate Lil Fizz before separating. O was known not to be upset about the whole thing, though he started breaking his silence in interviews earlier this year.

"I don't have a relationship with Fizz. I think there should be [an] opportunity for us to talk someday. I don't know when that is, but there should be an opportunity … because it's a question for people. So, believe this 'I don't know' layer, "he said on Big Boy's" Neighborhood "in February, before adding that Fizz and Apryl were already dating when B2K was on the" Millennium Tour "in 2019.

However, the former couple did not say anything to him, since Omarion learned of their relationship through rumors. "However, I want to be clear, what Apryl and I had was what Apryl and I had. We created something really beautiful and we gave something really beautiful to each other that is really irreplaceable. So at the end of the day, even though I have public affairs, I do not wish malice or malice towards anyone, "Omarion insisted.