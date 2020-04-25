Offset's baby mother exposes him for allegedly sexing her while she was married to Cardi B – Cardi B's claims threatened her!

Offset and Shya L’amour share a beautiful girl. It was recently revealed that Shya is asking for more in child support and things quickly turned unpleasant.

Nicole Algarin officially named him as the father of her son, to whom he provides limited financial support. Since the COVID-19 pandemic caused a worldwide stay-at-home order, Shya is unable to work and needs her baby's help now more than ever.

Recently, the mother served Offset in a very creative way, through the newspaper.

According to Bossip: "Algarin, aka Shya L’Amour," was able to serve her daughter's father through the newspaper after she complained that he was dodging her attempts to present her complaint to him. "

During a recent process of the case, his lawyer explained to the judge.

‘She is like all of us, she is fighting. She is an hourly wage worker, she has two beautiful girls … she is not doing well in terms of resources that people need. "

When Cardi B fans beat her through social media, she decided to make Offset's messages public by sexing her in 2018 while he was married to the rapper.

However, this is not a surprise. Offset has been exposed for having a sex tape with another woman, asking for threesomes, and more while with his rapper wife.

The couple left it in the past, but according to Rah Ali, the Migos artist still has a wandering eye to no one's surprise.

Shya turned to Instagram to give a video response to a fan who accused her of trying to start trouble. Then she alleged that Cardi B threatened her.

‘Do you think I didn't try to come to this woman in private? I got to (Cardi) privately and respectfully, and she still came with disrespect talking that she was going to hit me. I came to you respectfully. It's like talking to a damn wall, man. These people are slow. Women are supposed to stay together knowing that these men should be in the BS. "

Hopefully, all three can learn to co-parent peacefully. Nicole and Offset will face each other in court next month.



