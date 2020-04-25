Offseason for Broncos' John Elway, Vic Fangio, all about the Chiefs

Broncos general manager John Elway's 2020 offseason mission statement should be called "How We'll Catch Kansas City."

This draft was all about bosses.

Receivers who can help Courtland Sutton challenge the Kansas City defense? The Broncos selected two with their first two picks for the first time in franchise history. What about a tight end that can form a productive tandem with Noah Fant? The Broncos started Saturday by adding one even though seven were already under contract.

Get guys who can run fast and can become NFL contributors with an emphasis on defense. Only until the Broncos stop being mean and boring offensively will they challenge the Chiefs in the AFC West.

"We have to put points on the board," Elway said after the Broncos completed a 10-player draft. "Seventeen points per game is not enough. The first step was this year in the draft. "

The first step was last year's draft, when the Broncos selected tight end Noah Fant and quarterback Drew Lock. The second step was this weekend, when the Broncos added catchers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam.

The Broncos averaged 17.6 points per game last year, 28th in the league, and it was all tough. They were terrible on the third try. They were horrible in the red zone. They couldn't consistently get the big hit.

Coach Vic Fangio's charges fought the good fight last year, losing five games by eight points or less. But his two games against the Chiefs showed how the Broncos' offense and defense had to play lefties (not enough good players).

The Chiefs won 30-6 at Mile High in October and 23-3 at Arrowhead Snow in December. A day after the 7-9 season was completed, Elway mentioned the lack of production against Kansas City, which won the Super Bowl a month later.

If an opponent was the driving force behind the plan formulated by Elway and Fangio, that's great. That is the way it should be. The NFL is still set up to reward the division champion (guaranteed a playoff game at home).

