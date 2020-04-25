Offseason for Broncos' John Elway, Vic Fangio, all about the Chiefs

Broncos general manager John Elway's 2020 offseason mission statement should be called "How We'll Catch Kansas City."

This draft was all about bosses.

Receivers who can help Courtland Sutton challenge the Kansas City defense? The Broncos selected two with their first two picks for the first time in franchise history. What about a tight end that can form a productive tandem with Noah Fant? The Broncos started Saturday by adding one even though seven were already under contract.

Get guys who can run fast and can become NFL contributors with an emphasis on defense. Only until the Broncos stop being mean and boring offensively will they challenge the Chiefs in the AFC West.

"We have to put points on the board," Elway said after the Broncos completed a 10-player draft. "Seventeen points per game is not enough. The first step was this year in the draft. "

The first step was last year's draft, when the Broncos selected tight end Noah Fant and quarterback Drew Lock. The second step was this weekend, when the Broncos added catchers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam.

The Broncos averaged 17.6 points per game last year, 28th in the league, and it was all tough. They were terrible on the third try. They were horrible in the red zone. They couldn't consistently get the big hit.

Coach Vic Fangio's charges fought the good fight last year, losing five games by eight points or less. But his two games against the Chiefs showed how the Broncos' offense and defense had to play lefties (not enough good players).

The Chiefs won 30-6 at Mile High in October and 23-3 at Arrowhead Snow in December. A day after the 7-9 season was completed, Elway mentioned the lack of production against Kansas City, which won the Super Bowl a month later.

If an opponent was the driving force behind the plan formulated by Elway and Fangio, that's great. That is the way it should be. The NFL is still set up to reward the division champion (guaranteed a playoff game at home).

All divisional paths go through Kansas City and coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and a defense that was gradually found in the last half of 2019.

For the Broncos, that meant acquiring offensive players who can move the scoring average up to 25 points per game, which would have been enough to win 12 games last year.

"Offensively, we felt like we were competing and we gave Drew a chance to be successful and to be successful on the offensive side, we had to get some speed and some explosiveness," Elway said.

Jeudy (4.45 40 seconds). Hamler (his camp says he ran 4.27 in pre-combined training). Okwuegbunam (4.49).

Speed ​​to create a separation in the field against each opponent and create mismatches across the field against the linebackers of the Chiefs in the form of Okwuegbunam (teammate of the University of Lock).

"We had some good players on offense, but we had to add to that," Elway said.

Adding to the offense for Elway has been like trying to land a transport plane on an aircraft carrier. Unsuccessful and expensive. Lock will be Week 4's fourth quarterback in so many years and Pat Shurmur will be the fifth offensive player in so many years. All in the name of breaking the current nine-game losing streak against Kansas City.

How long has it been since the Broncos beat the Chiefs? The starting quarterback in Kansas City that night was Peyton Manning … who is eligible for the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 2021. The head game coach was Gary Kubiak … who has since been a semi- retired, a training consultant and now the Minnesota offensive coordinator.

No Broncos offensive player remains on the roster for that September 2015 game. In all nine losses:

* Kansas City outscored the Broncos 28.7 to 11.7 and won five games by at least 10 points.

* The Chiefs outscored the Broncos by an average of 354.6-320.3.

* On plays of at least 15 yards, the Chiefs had a 61-54 lead.

The Broncos have gone from the Super Bowl champion to general irrelevance on the league scene. They hope this offseason (trades, free agency, and the draft) will finally produce a course correction. This is Kansas City and will continue to be Kansas City.

"We feel like we're still in good shape defensively," Elway said. "And the way Drew played, we saw signs of a guy who has a chance to be very successful in this league."