Nurse who uses photography to preserve the moment of the coronavirus epidemic in history – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – An Anoka County nurse is using a different set of skills to show her appreciation for her fellow healthcare workers.

Emily Koivisto works at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, and in her spare time has traveled to a dozen area hospitals to photograph some of the workers.

Her gift to the people in her photographs is a moment of escape. She and another photographer friend have visited dozens of hospitals and taken hundreds of photos.

She says it is about acknowledging the hard work being done in these places and saying thank you.

"They are very humble. They will say that it is just what we do. And it is what we do, but normally we do not do it in these conditions," said Koivisto.

She says "we,quot; because she is doing all of this while working as a critical care nurse.

"You can see it only in the faces and eyes of people who are tired. A 12 or even eight hour shift feels like a 16 hour shift," he said.

The photographs also represent more than just appreciation. Koivisto says that one of his main motivations for doing this project is to create a permanent document of history. One of the places he has been able to do is Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis.

"It is important to be able to have something set in stone," he said. "I don't know, maybe in 100 years these will be the photos that our grandchildren and great grandchildren are looking at."

She is not done either. Requests from more care departments, more lifeguards, are coming, and Koivisto says it will reach as many as it can.

"I'm glad I can do it for people. It also makes me feel good," he said.