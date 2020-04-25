Noah Centineo closes it with Alexis Ren in the middle of the closure of the coronavirus

Instagram

The actor of & # 39; All the boys I've loved before & # 39; and his model girlfriend, who have been dating for a year, were last seen together in early March when they were out on a date in New York City.

Amid the crisis and uncertainty caused by the new coronavirus, Noah Centineo it is back in the single market. After being hit by breakup rumors for almost a month after he and Alexis Ren they stopped following on Instagram, the "To all the boys that I've loved before"The star was reported to have given up on his girlfriend for a year.

Claiming to have confirmed the split between the 23-year-old actor and his model girlfriend was Us Weekly. "They broke up a few weeks ago," the publication quoted a source as saying. The confirmation call came just over a month after fans noticed that the couple was no longer a mutual friend on Instagram.

Neither Noah nor Alexis have openly addressed the state of their relationship, but the same day the news of their breakup came out, she posted a positive message about the crisis facing the world. Along with a video of herself covering Clair"In the middle", the "Dancing with the stars"Alum wrote," after all this, let's not forget what matters. what is real. "

"Connecting with each other on a soul level is life itself," continued the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2018 Rookie. "Remembering that it's not our accomplishments that make us kind, it's our ability to be face to face with each other, continue to expand our minds so that we can expand our hearts. "

"The world is full of brilliant things that will distract us from the totality that we are all capable of creating within," he continued. "We can turn this crisis into evolution if we choose to. We choose to evolve, choose to be better for the children who are yet to come into this world, choose to be better for ourselves and for others. Choose to be love, because love heals."

Noah and Alexis were last seen together in early March. At the time, the two were spotted enjoying a date at Tavern on the Green in Central Park, New York. Page six reported that the "Charlie's Angels"The actor and his then-girlfriend flaunted many PDAs and were" responsive and welcoming "during the tour.

The protagonist of "The perfect date"who was in the Big Apple for attending"Big Time Adolescence"Premiere, he was said to be" very friendly to the staff. "He and Alexis reportedly enjoyed martinis and bourbon in the bar room for a few hours.

Noah and Alexis were romantically linked for the first time in September 2019 after they were caught together on multiple outings. In February 2020, when he discussed his sobriety with Harper & # 39; s Bazaar, he couldn't help but talk about his relationship with her. "It is the longest relationship I have ever had," he said. "She is very good at monogamy. Actually, I also love monogamy."