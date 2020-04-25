Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren are no longer an item after a 1 year relationship!

Actor and social media influencer is no longer an item after a year of dating! That's right, Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren have separated and they are definitely not friends anymore, since they have also stopped following on social networks.

Furthermore, Noah has also deleted a photo with the two of them from his IG account after their breakup.

An expert shared through Us Weekly that "They broke up a few weeks ago."

The same platform also reported that the actor and model / influencer have not been following each other on Instagram since last month.

As for the plugin that Noah removed, it was originally released in January.

The exs first sparked romance rumors in September.

They were seen by a witness who seemed super in love as they were leaving a restaurant together.

The source said that he & # 39; wrapped her arm (Alexis), kissed the side of her forehead and held her in a tight side hug & # 39; At that time, as they separated from a group of five friends and headed for the valet. .

A second eyewitness also emphasized that their interaction "seemed very loving to me."

Then they practically made it official on the red carpet in the following weeks.

Both attended the UNICEF Masquerade Ball on October 26, 2019.

They seemed really in love with each other as they posed for photos on the red carpet.

Noah kept an arm around Alexis's waist and they kept very close, looking like a suitable match.

The actor is known as a heartbreaker of this generation and has earned this title after playing Peter Kavinsky in To All The Boys I ’Loved Before.

However, Alexis is also quite famous, not only as an influencer and online model, but also for appearing on the 27th season of Dancing With the Stars.

She and her dance partner Alan Bersten, whom she also dated briefly, actually ranked fourth in the competition!



