Niners Make Major Trade Day Change Acquiring Offensive Junk for Veterans Trent Williams – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA (Up News Info SF) – After staying in the background since making two selections in the first round of the NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers returned to the limelight on day three on Saturday, swapping an exchange with the Washington Redskins to acquire veteran offensive tackle Trent Williams

Two factors played in trade. Williams was unhappy with his contract situation with the Redskins and 49ers offensive line stalwart Joe Staley is nearing the end of his illustrious career.

To acquire Williams, the 49ers abandoned a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-round pick, according to NFL network member Ian Rapoport and NFL network Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.

With the # 49ers The swap is done, LT Trent Williams tells me, "I am thankful this is over. Thank you Dan and the organization for all they have done for me. Still a lot of love for the fans and that wardrobe. Now I am focusing on being the best player he can be for the 49ers. " – Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2020

Williams' agent Vince Taylor addressed the business possibilities in a statement early Saturday.

"On behalf of my client Trent Williams and with the permission of the Washington Redskins, I looked for business opportunities for the Redskins to trade Trent," said Taylor. "Once I identified potential trading partners, I wanted to respect the rights and process of all teams and allowed the Redskins to negotiate directly with the other teams."

"There have been false reports that Trent and I opposed private exchanges. I will continue to respect the Redskins' right to negotiate and trade, and I hope that the negotiations will quickly lead to a trade that is of interest to the Redskins, the interest of Trent and the interest of the other team. "