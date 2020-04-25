Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton have a sweet exchange on Instagram

Two words: that is fashionable!
Friday night, Paris Hilton He seemed to be in a reflective mood. The 39-year-old socialite shared a couple of photos from her teenage years, and caught the attention of her former best friend, Nicole Richie.
Naturally, this made all the first kids go crazy.
"When I was 15 and discovered the wonders of a push up bra and eyeliner," Paris captioned her cheeky post, alongside an old photo from her youth.
In the grainy image, she was posing for the camera in her sleeveless blue striped dress, which she wore with a white T-shirt underneath. Making it more nostalgic, she had a matching blue scrunchie on her wrist and a Baby spice-like hairstyle.
Noticing her post, the House of Harlow designer commented, "I remember our push up bra stage."
Paris replied to Nicole with a sweet message. "Haha! Yes! We discovered them together," he shared with the emoji of the crying and laughing cat.
It didn't take long for fans to pass out from their exchange. Many even hoped to reunite soon, either for another television project or for the good of the old days.
"Please talk LIVE about these memories! I live for you two," replied one fan. "Please get together! We love you two together," wrote another.
Entering, another fan said: "legends that support legends,quot;.
One fan summed it up best: "This is iconic, it makes me have butterflies when I think about what legends will do in the future, the options are endless."
While many wait for a Simple life restarting, especially given that the hit reality TV series recently turned 15, doesn't appear to be happening anytime soon.
"I think that show is so, the first of its kind, so timeless, so iconic and so … I don't know if it could ever be remade," said Paris. Too fabulous in November. "It is a different time right now."
She added: "Nicole and I back then, yes of course it was fun to do and I played that character, we had the best time with my best friend on trips around the world and doing jobs that we would never do in our lives and I had a great time doing it, but now I'm like a serious business woman. "
Paris did not completely shut down the idea. She said she would be interested in doing something like Simple life but with a new twist.
"I think if I was doing that, I would no longer be able to play that silly character," he explained. "Maybe like Simple life: Boss Babes"
