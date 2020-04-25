Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton have a sweet exchange on Instagram

Two words: that is fashionable!

Friday night, Paris Hilton He seemed to be in a reflective mood. The 39-year-old socialite shared a couple of photos from her teenage years, and caught the attention of her former best friend, Nicole Richie.

Naturally, this made all the first kids go crazy.

"When I was 15 and discovered the wonders of a push up bra and eyeliner," Paris captioned her cheeky post, alongside an old photo from her youth.

In the grainy image, she was posing for the camera in her sleeveless blue striped dress, which she wore with a white T-shirt underneath. Making it more nostalgic, she had a matching blue scrunchie on her wrist and a Baby spice-like hairstyle.

Noticing her post, the House of Harlow designer commented, "I remember our push up bra stage."

Paris replied to Nicole with a sweet message. "Haha! Yes! We discovered them together," he shared with the emoji of the crying and laughing cat.