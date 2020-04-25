Nicki Minaj's little sister has fans excited about her song's cover

Instagram

In a video that has been circulating online, Ming Maraj can be seen rapping along with the 2010 hit of Young Money Young teacher & # 39; Moments 4 Life & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

It seems that musical talent is running on Nicki MinajThe family of. Not only the rapper, but her sister Ming has also proven herself to be as good as the Young Money rapper by sharing a version of Nicki's "Moments 4 Life" on social media.

Ming rapped perfectly with Nicki's 2010 song, "And yes, I call the shots, I'm the referee / dew holy water, over a vampire / Right now, I'm the king / Right now, I killed Goliath with a sling. " She continued to spit out her bars, "At this very moment I bring / put on everything, I will retire with the ring."

<br />

Its cover soon received praise from Internet users. "It sounds like Nicki when it first came out!" one said, while another already speculated on what Ming's future would be like: "It will grow and take the future holder of the Crown." Someone else said, "It sounds like her," as someone else commented, "Is my sister going to rap? Ooooo I have to stay."

"Look, this is why there is no rap princess! Because Ming will take the princess's crown when she grows up," said one more person, as one individual chimed in: "It literally sounds, it looks, it moves. Like his mini nick hahaha. "

Ming Maraj is Nicki's stepsister on her father's side. Its existence was not known in the world until 2013, when Nicki posted on Twitter a photo of her sister. Nicki doesn't really talk about her family, though she recently invited fans to view images of her having fun with both Ming and her father. "My dad and my little sister Ming," she wrote in the comment section of the post.

People soon jumped into the comment section to talk about Ming. "She is so beautiful! She looks like you" Monica Denise he said while Skai Jackson I was delirious, "She is so pretty."