Nick Cordero put on his pacemaker after amputation of COVID-19

Amanda Kloots, the wife of Nick Cordero, recently turned to her Instagram story to tell the world how her husband has been doing since he was hospitalized following a COVID-19 diagnosis. If you followed the story, you would know that Nick has had a particularly bad time.

Reports earlier this month confirmed that the Broadway actor had to have his leg removed due to a failure in the blood-thinning medication. According to The Wrap, Kloots went to his Instagram on Friday to reveal that his man had some irregular heartbeats the night before.

The doctors were scared enough to decide to use a temporary pacemaker on Nick's heart. While your heart is working, there have been drops and fluctuations in your heart rate, therefore, doctors chose to install a temporary pacemaker to make sure you fully recover.

According to Kloots, the surgery went smoothly and Nick is doing fine now. As previously reported, Nick has been in the hospital for the past month after his diagnosis of COVID-19. The Tony nominated actor was, at one point, unconscious and using a fan.

In her IG story, Kloots said that her husband was really fighting and that his leg was amputated to save his life; the doctors assured that it was the only way. She claimed that there were problems with thinning blood using the ventilator.

According to Kloots, the use of some medical equipment has repercussions, including blood problems, particularly weight loss. It ended up causing problems for her leg, but since then, Amanda confirmed that her man tested negative for two coronavirus tests.

The doctors are now putting Cordero back in top shape. They plan to remove it from the fan sometime next week. Currently, it is not known why Cordero suffered so much from COVID-19, considering that he is no more than 65 years old.

According to the CDC, older people and people with pre-existing conditions have the highest risk of death from COVID-19, especially diabetes, heart problems, and other ailments associated with obesity.

Nick may have a pre-existing condition, but this has not been confirmed by any official party.



