Niall Horan writes love song about coronavirus blocking romance

The One Direction singer reveals that he is inspired by the new love song he wrote during the closing of a classic ballad called & # 39; Hey There Delilah & # 39; from Plain White T & # 39; s.

Niall Horan He has written a love ballad about what it's like to try to start a romance in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Irish musician is hiding in London after seeing the crisis, and was forced to cancel his world tour due to closing restrictions that limit large gatherings in countries around the world.

However, Niall is not wasting his time while practicing his baking and writing new hits, including a social distance love song inspired by the Plain White T & # 39; s "Hey There Delilah", a ballad that tells the story of an unfulfilled transatlantic romance.

"I'm in London in my apartment, cooking, I'm making a Victoria sponge right now, and writing a lot: two songs yesterday", Only one direction the students tell The Guardian. "I had to cancel my tour, so I could go on the hunt for a great song. I started writing a Hey There Delilah type about when it was all over, I called, 'When this is over', and I was also writing about the idea of ​​meeting someone without really knowing him and knowing him because of this crisis. "

Niall, who is single after a separation from Hailee Steinfeld but it has been linked to stars including Selena Gomez, says that there are actually benefits to go far.

"It is strange: it is actually a good way to meet someone," he adds. "Usually, let's say you went to a bar for a date, you're probably drunk after five drinks and forget everything you've learned about them. Now, you actually have time to ask questions. There aren't any romances yet, but I don't it would matter if they started to flourish. "