NFL Draft trade tracker 2020: live details on each deal to upload, download on day 3

A year ago, the first round of the NFL Draft featured six team swaps. The 2020 draft didn't feature that many on Thursday, but one produced what will probably be the biggest story of the first round.
The Dolphins traded their 26th pick to the Packers with the fourth and final first-round trade of the 2020 NFL Draft, one that Green Bay used to recruit Aaron Rodgers' apparent heir: Utah State Jordan Love.
That will be the main topic of conversation for Thursday's action, but not the only one. Here is a summary of all Thursday's first round exchanges:
2020 NFL Draft Business Tracker
(Player picks in parentheses; numbers reflect subsequent pick round)
ROUND 3
Vikings trade picks to Saints
- Saints receive selection number 105 (Adam Trautman, TE)
- Vikings receive 130 (4), 169 (5), 203 (6) and 244 (7) selections
Jets trade picks to Patriots
- Patriots Receive Selection 101 (Dalton Keene, TE)
- The jets receive 125 (4) and 129 (4) selections, as well as the 2021 sixth round selection
The Raiders trade picks for the Patriots
- Patriots receive selections 91 (Devin Asiasi, TE) and 159 (5)
- The assailants receive selections number 100 (3), 139 (4) and 172 (5)
Foals trade selections to lions
- The Lions receive picks 75 (Jonah Jackson, G) and 197 (6)
- The foals receive elections 85 (Julian Blackmon, S), 149 (5) and 182 (6)
The browns exchange selections to the saints
- The saints receive selection 74 (Zack Baun, OLB) and selection 244 (7)
- Browns receive No. 88 pick (Jordan Elliott, DT) and third-round pick 2021
ROUND 2
Seahawks changes team to Panthers
- Panthers receives the 64th selection (Jeremy Chinn, S)
- The Seahawks receive selections 69 (Damien Lewis, G) and 148 (5)
Ravens trade picks for patriots
- Patriots receive 60 picks (Josh Uche, LB) and 129 picks (4)
- The crows receive selections 71 (Justin Madubuike, DT) and 98 (Malik Harrison, LB)
Jets trade pick to Seahawks
- The Seahawks receive the 48th pick (Darrell Taylor, DE)
- The jets receive 59th (Denzel Mims, WR) and 101st (3) picks; Jets send No. 101 pick to Patriots
The Browns trade Colts pick
- The foals receive the 41st selection (Jonathan Taylor, RB)
- Browns catcher 44th (Grant Delpit, S) and 160th (5) picks
ROUND 1
49ers trade picks to Buccaneers
- Buccaneers receive 13th (Tristan Wirfs, OT), 245th (7) overall picks
- The 49ers receive the fourteenth (Javon Kinlaw, DT), the 117 (4) general teams
Patriots change selection to chargers
- Chargers receive selection number 23 (Kenneth Murray, LB)
- The Patriots receive 37th (Kyle Dugger, S) and 71st (3) overall picks; Sending the 71st selection to Ravens
Vikings trade pick to 49ers
- The 49ers receive the 25th pick (Brandon Aiyuk, WR)
- Vikings receive General Elections 31 (Jeff Gladney, CB), 117 (4), and 176 (5)
Selection of dolphins to Packers
- Packers receive the 26th pick (Jordan Love, QB)
- Dolphins receive 30th (Noah Igbinoghene, CB), 136th (4) overall picks