NFL Draft trade tracker 2020: live details on each deal to upload, download on day 3

A year ago, the first round of the NFL Draft featured six team swaps. The 2020 draft didn't feature that many on Thursday, but one produced what will probably be the biggest story of the first round.

The Dolphins traded their 26th pick to the Packers with the fourth and final first-round trade of the 2020 NFL Draft, one that Green Bay used to recruit Aaron Rodgers' apparent heir: Utah State Jordan Love.

That will be the main topic of conversation for Thursday's action, but not the only one. Here is a summary of all Thursday's first round exchanges:

(Player picks in parentheses; numbers reflect subsequent pick round)

ROUND 3

Vikings trade picks to Saints

Saints receive selection number 105 (Adam Trautman, TE)

Vikings receive 130 (4), 169 (5), 203 (6) and 244 (7) selections

Jets trade picks to Patriots

Patriots Receive Selection 101 (Dalton Keene, TE)

The jets receive 125 (4) and 129 (4) selections, as well as the 2021 sixth round selection

The Raiders trade picks for the Patriots

Patriots receive selections 91 (Devin Asiasi, TE) and 159 (5)

The assailants receive selections number 100 (3), 139 (4) and 172 (5)

Foals trade selections to lions

The Lions receive picks 75 (Jonah Jackson, G) and 197 (6)

The foals receive elections 85 (Julian Blackmon, S), 149 (5) and 182 (6)

The browns exchange selections to the saints

The saints receive selection 74 (Zack Baun, OLB) and selection 244 (7)

Browns receive No. 88 pick (Jordan Elliott, DT) and third-round pick 2021

ROUND 2

Seahawks changes team to Panthers

Panthers receives the 64th selection (Jeremy Chinn, S)

The Seahawks receive selections 69 (Damien Lewis, G) and 148 (5)

Ravens trade picks for patriots

Patriots receive 60 picks (Josh Uche, LB) and 129 picks (4)

The crows receive selections 71 (Justin Madubuike, DT) and 98 (Malik Harrison, LB)

Jets trade pick to Seahawks

The Seahawks receive the 48th pick (Darrell Taylor, DE)

The jets receive 59th (Denzel Mims, WR) and 101st (3) picks; Jets send No. 101 pick to Patriots

The Browns trade Colts pick

The foals receive the 41st selection (Jonathan Taylor, RB)

Browns catcher 44th (Grant Delpit, S) and 160th (5) picks

ROUND 1

49ers trade picks to Buccaneers

Buccaneers receive 13th (Tristan Wirfs, OT), 245th (7) overall picks

The 49ers receive the fourteenth (Javon Kinlaw, DT), the 117 (4) general teams

Patriots change selection to chargers

Chargers receive selection number 23 (Kenneth Murray, LB)

The Patriots receive 37th (Kyle Dugger, S) and 71st (3) overall picks; Sending the 71st selection to Ravens

Vikings trade pick to 49ers

The 49ers receive the 25th pick (Brandon Aiyuk, WR)

Vikings receive General Elections 31 (Jeff Gladney, CB), 117 (4), and 176 (5)

Selection of dolphins to Packers