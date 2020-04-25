NFL Draft prospects 2021 – great board of the top 50 players overall, full position ranking

It is never too early to shift focus to the NFL Draft 2021.

That conversation will undoubtedly start with Clemson's quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in next year's draft. Lawrence will look to play in a third consecutive college football championship game next season. He will have company, however. Ohio State's Justin Fields was a 2019 Heisman Trophy finalist and has the numbers to prove it.

Of course, Alabama will once again be well represented in the NFL Draft 2021. The Crimson Tide has nine players on our big board early in 2021, including five players in the top 25.

Here's a look at the top 50 best players available in the 2021 NFL Draft, regardless of their position, and how high you can select based on team needs, position shortages, and other factors. Most players are subclasses (indicated with *), but that's the norm in the NFL Draft now.

Here's a look at Sporting News's big dash for 2021:

NFL Draft prospects 2021: great board of the top 100 players

1. Trevor Lawrence *, QB, Clemson

Lawrence could have been the number 1 choice in the last two drafts. The 6-6, 220-pound quarterback has 66 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in the past two seasons, and added 10 rushing touchdowns. He is the type of quarterback that raises an exaggeration reserved for former No. 1 picks like John Elway, Peyton Manning, and Andrew Luck, and will be the presumed top pick unless something drastic happens in 2020.

2. Justin Fields *, QB, Ohio State

Don't sleep at Fields, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist after a seamless transition to Ryan Day's offense at Ohio State. The fields went through 41 touchdowns last season with just three interceptions, and it's that combination of great decision-making combined with the ability to run (484 yards, 10 touchdowns) that will translate as a franchise quarterback. The rivalry with Lawrence dates back to Elite Camp 11, and this is the next chapter.

3. Penei Sewell *, T, Oregon

The 6-6, 325-pound tackle is good enough to be the No. 1 pick if the quarterback isn't a consideration. He won the Outland Trophy last year and continues to improve under the supervision of former offensive lineman Mario Cristobal. You have to follow a tough act considering how well this year's tackles performed in the NFL Combine, but you should be up for that challenge.

4. Gregory Rousseau *, DE, Miami

Believe it or not, Jerome McDougle (2003) was Miami's last defensive end taken in the first round. Rousseau, who had 15.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss last season, will change that. He is a dominant edge runner in a 6-6, 251 pound frame. He can ensure that by leading the nation in bags.

5. Ja & # 39; Marr Chase *, WR, LSU

Chase was unstoppable in LSU's high-scoring offense last season. He had 84 catches, 1,780 yards, 20 touchdowns and won the Biletnikoff Prize. Production could go down without Joe Burrow and game coordinator Joe Brady, but that doesn't mean Chase, a prototype 6-1, 200-pound receiver, will slip too far on the board.

6. Walker Little, T, Stanford

Little suffered a knee injury that ended the season in 2019; otherwise, it would have been a first-round pick in this year's draft. He will have to come back healthy, but the 6-7, 315 pound will be an effective left tackle at the next level.

7. Justyn Ross *, WR, Clemson

Ross' numbers fell in his sophomore year, but he caught 17 touchdowns and averaged 16.7 yards per catch as one of Lawrence's favorite targets at Clemson. The 6-4, 205-pound receiver could easily switch places with Chase depending on production of the junior year, and that could come with Lawrence.

8. Patrick Surtain II *, CB, Alabama

Surtain has NFL bloodlines, and has lived up to expectations as a five-star cornerback with Crimson Tide. The 6-2, 203-pound corner can boost that resume with an All-American junior season.

9. Shaun Wade *, CB, Ohio State

Wade will be in line to be the next Ohio first-round cornerback. He is an excellent coverage cornerback and sound tackler, and with a few more interceptions he could be the best defense in this draft.

10. Alex Leatherwood, T, Alabama

Leatherwood would have been one of the top 10 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. He moved to the left tackle last season after playing as a right guard in 2018, and will have the ability to contribute multiple positions to the next level.

11. Sam Cosmi, T, Texas

Cosmi is the fourth elite tackler on the board. The 6-7, 310 pound start in 26 games as a right tackle in the past two seasons. He's making the move to the left side like a red-shirt junior, and that means an opportunity to prove he's the best offensive lineman in the draft.

12. Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia

LeCounte averages 50 tackles a season in the past three years with the Bulldogs, and created seven turnovers (four interceptions, three fumble recoveries). The 5-11, 190-pound player is maximum safety on the board.

13. Micah Parsons *, LB, Penn State

Parsons is one of the most athletic defensive players in college football, and there is no more complete side-to-side linebacker in the draft. He finished with 109 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and five sacks while adding five pass breaks and four forced fumbles. He has room to rise in the top 10 with an impressive junior season.

14. LaBryan Ray *, DE / DT, Alabama

Ray missed most of last season with a leg injury, but the talent is there for 6-5, 292 pounds. Ray's ability to play on or off is a bonus, and he's poised for that long-awaited breakout season in 2021.

15. Marvin Wilson, DT, State of Florida

Wilson remains one of the bright spots for a Florida state show that has struggled in recent seasons. Wilson had 44 tackles and five sacks as a junior, and had four pass breaks. He's a commanding 6-5, 311 pound that should impress in next year's NFL Combine with his athleticism.

16. Deonte Brown, G, Alabama

Alabama has a proven record with interior linemen, and Brown is the next to come off the assembly line. Brown has played in 35 games for the Crimson Tide last season, and the 6-4, 338-pound guard should improve that stock as a senior.

17. Cade Mays *, G / T, Tennessee

Mays was transferred from Georgia, and his ability to play multiple positions should take him halfway through the first round. He is the first of two Tennessee offensive linemen in our top 25.

18. Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina

Mukuamu is a 6-foot, 4-foot long cornerback who totaled 59 tackles with four interceptions and nine pass breaks. The last Gamecocks first-round cornerback, Stephon Gilmore, turned out great. Mukuamu should have the same opportunity.

19. Jay Tufele *, DT, USC

Tufele nearly doubled his total tackle as a sophomore, and the 305-pound shredder should continue to be damaging on the inside for Trojans. He has 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss in the past two seasons.

20. Andre Cisco *, S, Syracuse

In two seasons, Cisco compiled 12 interceptions and 14 break breaks for Orange, and averages over 40 tackles per season. At 6-0, 203 pounds, he has the range to be an immediate impact player at the next level.

21. Joe Tryon *, EDGE, Washington

The talent for rushing isn't all that deep, and Tryon will have to match a season in which he had eight sacks and 12.5 tackles to lose. The 6-5, 262 pound should continue to develop as a junior.

22. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Smith, a 6-1, 175-pound sprinter, burst with 14 TD catches last season, and averaged 17.9 yards per catch over three seasons with the Crimson Tide. He'll be the No. 1 receiver with Alabama this year, and with that comes the opportunity to live up to first-round billing.

23. Trey Smith *, G / T, Tennessee

Smith overcame the blood clot formation that threatened his career to return to the field, and would have been in the mix as a first-round pick this season because of his versatility. Another year of healthy production could take it to the top 10.

24. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

Etienne is one of the most efficient runners in the history of college football. He averaged 7.8 yards per carry and scores a fast TD once every 9.2 carries. He was surprised by the decision to return to school, but he has a chance to be the first to return in 2021.

25. Chuba Hubbard *, RB, Oklahoma State

Hubbard chose to return to school after running 2,094 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2019. The Cowboys have had no first-round running back selected since Barry Sanders in 1989. Perhaps Hubbard could break that streak with an impressive senior season.

26. Creed Humphrey *, C, Oklahoma

27. Carlos Basham, EDGE, Wake Forest

28. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

29. Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

30. Jalen Mayfield *, T, Michigan

31. Paulson Adebo *, CB, Stanford

32. Quincy Roche, LB / EDGE, Miami

33. Jaylen Waddle *, WR, Alabama

34. Brevin Jordan *, TE, Miami

35. Tyson Campbell *, CB, Georgia

36. Rondale Moore *, WR, Purdue

37. Josh Jobe *, CB, Alabama

38. Tedarrell Slaton, DT, Florida

39. Richie Grant, S, UCF

40. Kellen Mond *, QB, Texas A,amp;M

41. Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina

42. Seth Williams *, WR, Auburn

43. Trey Hill *, C, Georgia

44. Thayer Munford, G, Ohio State

45. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

46. ​​Kyle Pitts *, TE, Florida

47. Paddy Fisher *, LB, Northwest

48. Caden Sterns *, S, Texas

49. Amon-Ra St. Brown *, WR, USC

50. Wyatt Davis, G, Ohio State

NFL Draft prospect rankings by position

Quarterbacks

1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (1)

2. Justin Fields, Ohio State (2)

3. Jamie Newman, Georgia (29)

4. Kellen Mond, Texas A,amp;M (40)

Runners

1. Travis Etienne, Clemson (24)

2. Chuba Hubbard, State of Oklahoma (25)

3. Najee Harris, Alabama (45)

Wide receivers

1. Ja & # 39; Marr Chase, LSU (5)

2. Justyn Ross, Clemson (7)

3. DeVonta Smith, Alabama (22)

4. Jaylen Waddle, Alabama (33)

5. Rondale Moore, Purdue (36)

5. Seth Williams, Auburn (42)

6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC (49)

Tight ends

1. Brevin Jordan, Miami (34)

2. Kyle Pitts, Florida (46)

Offensive lines

1. Penei Sewell, Oregon (3)

2. Walker Little, Stanford (6)

3. Alex Leatherwood, Alabama (10)

4. Sam Cosmi, Texas (11)

5. Deonte Brown, Alabama (16)

6. Cade Mays, Tennessee (17)

7. Trey Smith, Tennessee (23)

8. Humphrey Creed, Oklahoma (26)

9. Jalen Mayfield, Michigan (30)

10. Trey Hill, Georgia (43)

11. Thayer Munford, Ohio State (44)

12. Wyatt Davis, Ohio State (50)

Defensive lines

1. Gregory Rousseau, Miami (4)

2. LaBryan Ray, Alabama (14)

3. Marvin Wilson, State of Florida (15)

4. Jay Tufele, USC (19)

5. Tedarrell Slaton, Florida (38)

Edge rushers

1. Joe Tryon, Washington (21)

2. Carlos Basham, Wake Forest (27)

3. Quincy Roche, Miami (32)

Linebackers

1. Micah Parsons, Penn State (13)

2. Dylan Moses, Alabama (28)

3. Chazz Surratt, North Carolina (41)

4. Paddy Fisher, Northwest (47)

Corners

1. Patrick Surtain II, Alabama (8)

2. Shaun Wade, Ohio State (9)

3. Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina (18)

4. Paulson Adebo, Stanford (31 years old)

5. Tyson Campbell, Georgia (35)

6. Josh Jobe, Alabama (37)

Safeties

1. Richard LeCounte, Georgia (12)

2. Andre Cisco, Syracuse (20)

3. Richie Grant, UCF (39)

4. Caden Stearns, Texas (48)