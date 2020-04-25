NFL Draft picks 2020: Who are the best players available on Day 3?

The NFL Draft 2020 has included rounds 2 and 3 in the books, leaving a handful of talented players still available on the big board. With 106 fewer selections and 149 to play, these prospects, while disappointed by the results of the first three rounds, should be chosen soon.

Big names like quarterbacks Jacob Eason (Washington) and Jake Fromm (Gerogia) are still available as Rounds 4-7 of the draft drop starting Saturday at noon ET.

Using our great top 100 players board in the NFL 2020 Draft as a group, below is the list of the best players available on Day 3.

(The rankings reflect the original positions on the big board of Sporting News' Top 100 Overall Players.)

Curtis Weaver https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/2f/d9/curtis-weaver-081818-getty-ftrjpg_24tbmc78olzw1iz9vh6x0xwp1.jpg?t=65332259,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



55. Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State (6-2, 265 pounds)

Weaver is a high-energy pass racer with some untapped edge as he jumps. He was an absolute beast on blue grass with 13.5 sacks in 14 games during his final college season.

60. Tyler Biadasz, G / C, Wisconsin (6-4, 314 pounds)

Biadasz comes directly from the Badgers' tradition of interior blocking (Travis Frederick, Kevin Zeitler). His strength is turning his frame into pure power for the downhill game.

62. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington (6-6, 231 lbs.)

Eason has a strong arm made to deliver impressive deep balls, making him ideal for a vertical passing game that plays out of the running game with action shots. You need to be more consistent and efficient to have an initial job in the NFL.

Bryce Hall https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/f2/e4/bryce-hall-08118-getty-ftrjpg_11neh653iy0sk18v3s594h65ez.jpg?t=-1620661101,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



63. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia (6-2, 202 pounds)

Hall is on his way to being completely healthy after finishing the season-ending left ankle surgery. It's a promising, good-sized corner made to be solid on the perimeter for several seasons.

68. Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah (6-3, 257 lbs.)

Anae is a relentless pass runner who never misses a chance to hit the quarterback. His limitations in technique and agility make him a good fit as a final 4-3.

71. Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington (6-2, 248 lbs.)

Bryant is a dynamic athlete who can lower the seam and cause coverage problems due to his good hands, toughness and speed at the end of the routes. It won't provide much early in his NFL career when it comes to online blocking, an area that is still a work in progress.

76. Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn (6-5, 308 pounds)

Wanogho is a raw prospect who needs to work on his technique and footwork to maximize his natural and fluid athletics. With a little more development and hard work, he has a high ceiling due to his rare physical abilities.

78. Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue (6-4, 245 pounds)

Hopkins conforms to the profile of a "moving,quot; tight end in the NFL. He is an elite athlete who can open up running on all kinds of routes and does not match when working in the middle of the field. Whoever wears it, however, must accept that it could never be a major asset as a blocker.

79. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota (6-1, 206 lbs.)

Johnson is a physical receiver who positions his body to impose his will at the end of the routes. He fights hard for the ball and is seen as part of tough possession and a red zone target.

81. Solomon Kindley, Georgia, Georgia (6-3, 337 pounds)

Kindley worked with Thomas to destroy the defensive linemen and pave the way for the Georgia game. He has the skills to become a nimble pass blocker in the NFL.

Jake Fromm https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/25/d1/jake-fromm-nfl-draft-ftr_1n5v3pld04rej1f7pywjf4839j.png?t=-2003010215,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



83. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia (6-2, £ 219)

Fromm's best attributes, intelligence, leadership qualities, and decision-making skills come from his experience. Where it falls short is his lack of an elite arm or other outstanding physical attributes.

84. Harrison Bryant, TE, FAU (6-5, 243 pounds)

Bryant has natural athleticism and intelligence built for New England aerial play and has the toughness and the will to become a race blocker.

85. Netane Muti, G, Fresno State (6-3, 315 pounds)

Muti has had some injury problems and needs to improve his technique with his hands and feet. On the surface, though, he has the frame, upper body strength, and power to crush NFL enemies like an inside career blocker.

86. K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State (6-0, 196 lbs)

Hill is a good route racer with reliable hands, a technically solid receiver best suited to play from the slot when a scheme can give him some room inside.

87. Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn (6-5, 306 pounds)

Driscoll is being appreciated more for his intelligence, athleticism, and technical skills to the point where more teams are doing well with him, needing to increase his weight and strengthen himself to become a constant outside force.

88. Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee (6-3, 215 pounds)

Jennings file under the "big slot,quot; possession type. He won't be a game-breaking player in the NFL, but he could become a trusted third-party on target for a long time.

90. Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame (5-11, 193 pounds)

Pride showed off his athleticism and speed in the Combine to enter Day 3 consideration. He needs to be more refined and aggressive with his coverage skills to take full advantage of those agility traits.

92. John Simpson, G. Clemson (6-4, 321 pounds)

Simpson stands out for its strong and robust structure, making it a natural asset as a power blocker. Its underestimated mobility and technique suggest that it may be effective within a zone block scheme.

93. John Hightower, WR, Boise State (6-1, £ 189)

Hightower is a classic size speed flyer with pure field stretching skills. He needs to be more polished with his hands, routes and toughness so that those great plays constantly come to the NFL.

96. Ben Bartch, OT, St. John & # 39; s Minnesota (6-6, 309 pounds)

Bartch, who excelled at Combine, has natural intelligence and athleticism. It has demonstrated more power and a refined technique to increase its stock through the entire preliminary evaluation process.

97. Troy Dye, LB, Oregon (6-3, 231 lbs.

Dye is a little small but he is an intelligent, instinctive and active defender. Its biggest draw in the NFL is its coverage potential.

99. Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA (5-10,195 lbs)

Holmes' best traits are his toughness and speed for his size. Although he lacks top speed and coverage skills to play outside, he can have a long and solid career as a nickel corner against slot receivers on short to intermediate routes.

Brian Lewerke https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/a1/be/brian-lewerke-040414-getty-ftrjpg_4g7z1fv5kde013qc9nbvw1mvl.jpg?t=-1488636366,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



NFL Draft Best Available Players By Position

Quarterbacks

Jacob Eason, Washington

Jake Fromm, Georgia

Anthony Gordon, Washington State

Brian Lewerke, State of Michigan

Bryce Perkins, Virginia

Steven Montez, Colorado

Nate Stanley, Iowa

Cole McDonald, Hawaii

Jake Luton, State of Oregon

Runners

Anthony McFarland, Maryland

Eno Benjamin, State of Arizona

Joshua Kelley, UCLA

Lamical Perine, Florida

Rico Dowdle, South Carolina

James Robinson, State of Illinois

Javon Leake, Maryland

J.J. Taylor, Arizona

Jamycal Hasty, Baylor

Patrick Taylor Jr., Memphis

Raymond Calais, Louisiana-Lafayette

Salvon Ahmed, Washington

Michael Warren, Cincinnati

Deejay Dallas, Miami

Lift Bellamy, Western Michigan

Scottie Phillips, Miss Ole

Benny LeMay, Charlotte

Tyler Johnson https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/7e/ab/tyler-johnson-062619-getty-ftr_1t9p6esgh8itt16reoav2e1iuf.jpg?t=-1803947957,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Wide receivers

Tyler Johnson, Minnesota

K.J. Hill, Ohio State

Jauan Jennings, Tennessee

John Hightower, Boise State

Towns of Donovan-Jones, Michigan

Antonio Gandy-Golden, Libertad

Isaiah Hodgins, State of Oregon

Gabriel Davis, UCF

Isaiah Coulter, Rhode Island

Collin Johnson, Texas

James Proche, SMU

Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt

Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin

Quez Watkins, Miss of the South

Aaron Fuller, Washington

Quartney Davis, Texas A,amp;M

Binjimen Victor, Ohio State

Tight ends

Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

Hunter Bryant, Washington

Harrison Bryant, FAU

Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

Colby Parkinson, Stanford

Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

Thaddeus Moss, LSU

Cheyenne O & # 39; Grady, Arkansas

Jacob Breeland, Oregon

Sean McKeon, Michigan

Stephen Sullivan, LSU

Charlie Taumoepeau, State of Portland

Mitchell Wilcox, South Florida

Charlie Woerner, Georgia

Offensive tackle

Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

Jack Driscoll, Auburn

Ben Bartch, San Juan (Minnesota)

Trey Adams, Washington

Alex Taylor, State of South Carolina

Saahdiq Charles, LSU

Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas

Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon

Charlie Heck, North Carolina

Yasir Durant, Missouri

Scott Frantz, State of Kansas

Jon Runyan, Michigan

Tyler Biadasz https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/61/12/tyler-biadasz-070191-getty-ftrjpg_dqlzuofps20o1div9ewuajiqi.jpg?t=-1624271381,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Guards / centers

Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

Solomon Kindley, Georgia

Netane Muti, Fresno State

John Simpson, Clemson

Nick Harris, Washington

Shane Lemieux, Oregon

Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

Ben Bredeson, Michigan

Defensive tackles

Rashard Lawrence, LSU

Leki Fotu, Utah

Larrell Murchinson, State of North Carolina

James Lynch, Baylor

Khalil Davis, Nebraska

Raequan Williams, State of Michigan

Robert Windsor, Penn State

Benito Davis, Miss Ole

Bravvion Roy, Baylor

Garrett Marino, UAB

Carlos Davis, Nebraska

Edge rushers

Curtis Weaver, Boise State

Alton Robinson, Syracuse

Bradlee Anae, Utah

Khalid Khareem, Notre Dame

Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina

Kenny Willekes, State of Michigan

Trevis Gipson, Tulsa

Nick Coe, Auburn

DJ. Wonnum, South Carolina

Jonathan Garvin, Miami

Trevon Hill, Miami

Kendall Coleman, Syracuse

Carter Coughlin, Minnesota

Joe Gaziano, Northwest

Linebackers

Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State

Troy Dye, Oregon

Cameron Brown, Penn State

Evan Weaver, California

David Woodward, Utah

Joe Bachie Jr., State of Michigan

Shaquille Quarterman, Miami

Mykal Walker, Fresno State

Markus Bailey, Purdue

Kamal Martin, Minnesota

Francis Bernard, Utah

Michael Divinity Jr., LSU

Kyahva Tezino, State of San Diego

T.J. Brunson, South Carolina

Justin Strnad, Wake Forest

Daniel Bituli, Tennessee

Dale Harding, Illinois

Jordan Mack, Virginia

Mohamed Barry, Nebraska

Lamar Jackson https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/33/36/lamar-jackson-nebraska-041520-getty-ftr_rqibzjvxdomv10hp41hoywvcr.jpg?t=2124892953,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Corners

Bryce Hall, Virginia

Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame

Darnay Holmes, UCLA

Lamar Jackson, Nebraska

Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech

Essang Bassey, Wake Forest

Josiah Scott, State of Michigan

Lavert Hill, Michigan

Stanford Samuels, State of Florida

Javaris Davis, Auburn

A.J. Green, state of Oklahoma

Dane Jackson, Pittsburgh

Reggie Robinson, Tulsa

Harrison Hand, Temple

Javelin Guidry, Utah

Kamren Curl, Arkansas

Kindle Vildor, South Georgia

Trajan Bandy, Miami

Safeties

K & # 39; Von Wallace, Clemson

J.R. Reed, Georgia

Josh Metellus, Michigan

Jordan Fuller, Ohio State

Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland

Geno Stone, Iowa

Brian Cole II, State of Mississippi

Alohi Gillman, Notre Dame

Daniel Thomas, chestnut

Jalen Elliott, Notre Dame

Long snappers

Blake Ferguson, LSU

Steve Wirtel, State of Iowa

Rex Sunahara, West Virginia

Kickers

Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

Tyler Bass, South Georgia

Dominik Eberle, Utah

J.J. Molson, UCLA

Gamblers