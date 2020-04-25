NFL Draft picks 2020: Who are the best players available on Day 3?

The NFL Draft 2020 has included rounds 2 and 3 in the books, leaving a handful of talented players still available on the big board. With 106 fewer selections and 149 to play, these prospects, while disappointed by the results of the first three rounds, should be chosen soon.
Big names like quarterbacks Jacob Eason (Washington) and Jake Fromm (Gerogia) are still available as Rounds 4-7 of the draft drop starting Saturday at noon ET.
Using our great top 100 players board in the NFL 2020 Draft as a group, below is the list of the best players available on Day 3.
NFL Draft picks 2020: top players still available on day 3
(The rankings reflect the original positions on the big board of Sporting News' Top 100 Overall Players.)
55. Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State (6-2, 265 pounds)
Weaver is a high-energy pass racer with some untapped edge as he jumps. He was an absolute beast on blue grass with 13.5 sacks in 14 games during his final college season.
60. Tyler Biadasz, G / C, Wisconsin (6-4, 314 pounds)
Biadasz comes directly from the Badgers' tradition of interior blocking (Travis Frederick, Kevin Zeitler). His strength is turning his frame into pure power for the downhill game.
62. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington (6-6, 231 lbs.)
Eason has a strong arm made to deliver impressive deep balls, making him ideal for a vertical passing game that plays out of the running game with action shots. You need to be more consistent and efficient to have an initial job in the NFL.
63. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia (6-2, 202 pounds)
Hall is on his way to being completely healthy after finishing the season-ending left ankle surgery. It's a promising, good-sized corner made to be solid on the perimeter for several seasons.
68. Bradlee Anae, EDGE, Utah (6-3, 257 lbs.)
Anae is a relentless pass runner who never misses a chance to hit the quarterback. His limitations in technique and agility make him a good fit as a final 4-3.
71. Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington (6-2, 248 lbs.)
Bryant is a dynamic athlete who can lower the seam and cause coverage problems due to his good hands, toughness and speed at the end of the routes. It won't provide much early in his NFL career when it comes to online blocking, an area that is still a work in progress.
76. Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn (6-5, 308 pounds)
Wanogho is a raw prospect who needs to work on his technique and footwork to maximize his natural and fluid athletics. With a little more development and hard work, he has a high ceiling due to his rare physical abilities.
78. Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue (6-4, 245 pounds)
Hopkins conforms to the profile of a "moving,quot; tight end in the NFL. He is an elite athlete who can open up running on all kinds of routes and does not match when working in the middle of the field. Whoever wears it, however, must accept that it could never be a major asset as a blocker.
79. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota (6-1, 206 lbs.)
Johnson is a physical receiver who positions his body to impose his will at the end of the routes. He fights hard for the ball and is seen as part of tough possession and a red zone target.
81. Solomon Kindley, Georgia, Georgia (6-3, 337 pounds)
Kindley worked with Thomas to destroy the defensive linemen and pave the way for the Georgia game. He has the skills to become a nimble pass blocker in the NFL.
83. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia (6-2, £ 219)
Fromm's best attributes, intelligence, leadership qualities, and decision-making skills come from his experience. Where it falls short is his lack of an elite arm or other outstanding physical attributes.
84. Harrison Bryant, TE, FAU (6-5, 243 pounds)
Bryant has natural athleticism and intelligence built for New England aerial play and has the toughness and the will to become a race blocker.
85. Netane Muti, G, Fresno State (6-3, 315 pounds)
Muti has had some injury problems and needs to improve his technique with his hands and feet. On the surface, though, he has the frame, upper body strength, and power to crush NFL enemies like an inside career blocker.
86. K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State (6-0, 196 lbs)
Hill is a good route racer with reliable hands, a technically solid receiver best suited to play from the slot when a scheme can give him some room inside.
87. Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn (6-5, 306 pounds)
Driscoll is being appreciated more for his intelligence, athleticism, and technical skills to the point where more teams are doing well with him, needing to increase his weight and strengthen himself to become a constant outside force.
88. Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee (6-3, 215 pounds)
Jennings file under the "big slot,quot; possession type. He won't be a game-breaking player in the NFL, but he could become a trusted third-party on target for a long time.
90. Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame (5-11, 193 pounds)
Pride showed off his athleticism and speed in the Combine to enter Day 3 consideration. He needs to be more refined and aggressive with his coverage skills to take full advantage of those agility traits.
92. John Simpson, G. Clemson (6-4, 321 pounds)
Simpson stands out for its strong and robust structure, making it a natural asset as a power blocker. Its underestimated mobility and technique suggest that it may be effective within a zone block scheme.
93. John Hightower, WR, Boise State (6-1, £ 189)
Hightower is a classic size speed flyer with pure field stretching skills. He needs to be more polished with his hands, routes and toughness so that those great plays constantly come to the NFL.
96. Ben Bartch, OT, St. John & # 39; s Minnesota (6-6, 309 pounds)
Bartch, who excelled at Combine, has natural intelligence and athleticism. It has demonstrated more power and a refined technique to increase its stock through the entire preliminary evaluation process.
97. Troy Dye, LB, Oregon (6-3, 231 lbs.
Dye is a little small but he is an intelligent, instinctive and active defender. Its biggest draw in the NFL is its coverage potential.
99. Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA (5-10,195 lbs)
Holmes' best traits are his toughness and speed for his size. Although he lacks top speed and coverage skills to play outside, he can have a long and solid career as a nickel corner against slot receivers on short to intermediate routes.
NFL Draft Best Available Players By Position
Quarterbacks
- Jacob Eason, Washington
- Jake Fromm, Georgia
- Anthony Gordon, Washington State
- Brian Lewerke, State of Michigan
- Bryce Perkins, Virginia
- Steven Montez, Colorado
- Nate Stanley, Iowa
- Cole McDonald, Hawaii
- Jake Luton, State of Oregon
Runners
- Anthony McFarland, Maryland
- Eno Benjamin, State of Arizona
- Joshua Kelley, UCLA
- Lamical Perine, Florida
- Rico Dowdle, South Carolina
- James Robinson, State of Illinois
- Javon Leake, Maryland
- J.J. Taylor, Arizona
- Jamycal Hasty, Baylor
- Patrick Taylor Jr., Memphis
- Raymond Calais, Louisiana-Lafayette
- Salvon Ahmed, Washington
- Michael Warren, Cincinnati
- Deejay Dallas, Miami
- Lift Bellamy, Western Michigan
- Scottie Phillips, Miss Ole
- Benny LeMay, Charlotte
Wide receivers
- Tyler Johnson, Minnesota
- K.J. Hill, Ohio State
- Jauan Jennings, Tennessee
- John Hightower, Boise State
- Towns of Donovan-Jones, Michigan
- Antonio Gandy-Golden, Libertad
- Isaiah Hodgins, State of Oregon
- Gabriel Davis, UCF
- Isaiah Coulter, Rhode Island
- Collin Johnson, Texas
- James Proche, SMU
- Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt
- Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin
- Quez Watkins, Miss of the South
- Aaron Fuller, Washington
- Quartney Davis, Texas A,amp;M
- Binjimen Victor, Ohio State
Tight ends
- Brycen Hopkins, Purdue
- Hunter Bryant, Washington
- Harrison Bryant, FAU
- Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
- Colby Parkinson, Stanford
- Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt
- Thaddeus Moss, LSU
- Cheyenne O & # 39; Grady, Arkansas
- Jacob Breeland, Oregon
- Sean McKeon, Michigan
- Stephen Sullivan, LSU
- Charlie Taumoepeau, State of Portland
- Mitchell Wilcox, South Florida
- Charlie Woerner, Georgia
Offensive tackle
- Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn
- Jack Driscoll, Auburn
- Ben Bartch, San Juan (Minnesota)
- Trey Adams, Washington
- Alex Taylor, State of South Carolina
- Saahdiq Charles, LSU
- Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas
- Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon
- Charlie Heck, North Carolina
- Yasir Durant, Missouri
- Scott Frantz, State of Kansas
- Jon Runyan, Michigan
Guards / centers
- Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
- Solomon Kindley, Georgia
- Netane Muti, Fresno State
- John Simpson, Clemson
- Nick Harris, Washington
- Shane Lemieux, Oregon
- Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
- Ben Bredeson, Michigan
Defensive tackles
- Rashard Lawrence, LSU
- Leki Fotu, Utah
- Larrell Murchinson, State of North Carolina
- James Lynch, Baylor
- Khalil Davis, Nebraska
- Raequan Williams, State of Michigan
- Robert Windsor, Penn State
- Benito Davis, Miss Ole
- Bravvion Roy, Baylor
- Garrett Marino, UAB
- Carlos Davis, Nebraska
Edge rushers
- Curtis Weaver, Boise State
- Alton Robinson, Syracuse
- Bradlee Anae, Utah
- Khalid Khareem, Notre Dame
- Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina
- Kenny Willekes, State of Michigan
- Trevis Gipson, Tulsa
- Nick Coe, Auburn
- DJ. Wonnum, South Carolina
- Jonathan Garvin, Miami
- Trevon Hill, Miami
- Kendall Coleman, Syracuse
- Carter Coughlin, Minnesota
- Joe Gaziano, Northwest
Linebackers
- Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State
- Troy Dye, Oregon
- Cameron Brown, Penn State
- Evan Weaver, California
- David Woodward, Utah
- Joe Bachie Jr., State of Michigan
- Shaquille Quarterman, Miami
- Mykal Walker, Fresno State
- Markus Bailey, Purdue
- Kamal Martin, Minnesota
- Francis Bernard, Utah
- Michael Divinity Jr., LSU
- Kyahva Tezino, State of San Diego
- T.J. Brunson, South Carolina
- Justin Strnad, Wake Forest
- Daniel Bituli, Tennessee
- Dale Harding, Illinois
- Jordan Mack, Virginia
- Mohamed Barry, Nebraska
Corners
- Bryce Hall, Virginia
- Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame
- Darnay Holmes, UCLA
- Lamar Jackson, Nebraska
- Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech
- Essang Bassey, Wake Forest
- Josiah Scott, State of Michigan
- Lavert Hill, Michigan
- Stanford Samuels, State of Florida
- Javaris Davis, Auburn
- A.J. Green, state of Oklahoma
- Dane Jackson, Pittsburgh
- Reggie Robinson, Tulsa
- Harrison Hand, Temple
- Javelin Guidry, Utah
- Kamren Curl, Arkansas
- Kindle Vildor, South Georgia
- Trajan Bandy, Miami
Safeties
- K & # 39; Von Wallace, Clemson
- J.R. Reed, Georgia
- Josh Metellus, Michigan
- Jordan Fuller, Ohio State
- Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland
- Geno Stone, Iowa
- Brian Cole II, State of Mississippi
- Alohi Gillman, Notre Dame
- Daniel Thomas, chestnut
- Jalen Elliott, Notre Dame
Long snappers
- Blake Ferguson, LSU
- Steve Wirtel, State of Iowa
- Rex Sunahara, West Virginia
Kickers
- Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
- Tyler Bass, South Georgia
- Dominik Eberle, Utah
- J.J. Molson, UCLA
Gamblers
- Braden Mann, Texas A,amp;M
- Joseph Charlton, South Carolina
- Michael Turk, State of Arizona
