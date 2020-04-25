NFL Draft Day Two – Most Interesting Players on the Board – Up News Info Detroit

They took six wide receivers in the first round of the NFL draft and another half dozen could go on Day 2, when rounds two and three are completed.

The best insurances are still available because none were taken on Day 1. And there are plenty of good riders left after only one left the board in the first round.

The six most intriguing players available on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Michael Pittman, WR, USC

Pittman is large and physical with 6 feet 4 inches and 224 pounds. And he burned down a talented Utah high school last season for 10 catches for 232 yards with a backup quarterback in the game. Expect another receivers race with Pittman, Laviska Shenault Jr. of Colorado, Denzel Mims of Baylor and Chase Claypool of Notre Dame still on the board.

Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

Alabama had four players in the first round, second only to the five LSU national champions. But the two players generally considered the best insurance are from SEC rivals and are still available. McKinney is an elegant and versatile game maker. LSU's Grant Delpit was the winner of the Thorpe Award for best defensive defense in the country last year, although he was much better in 2018 than in 2019. The figure could disappear in the third round.

Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Jones is a talented four-year first-round athletic starter, but was unable to enter the first round where six tackles were made. Boise State's Ezra Cleveland is another Group of Five athletic tackle expected to leave the board pretty early on Friday.

A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

Epenesa was a productive former five-star recruit for the Hawkeyes, but her combine was fine. That pushed him to Day 2 along with another Big Ten defensive end. The Yetn Gross-Matos from Penn State has more athleticism than Epenesa, but its game is not as refined. Still, both should provide good second-round value.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

The only runner taken in the first round was Clyde Edwards-Helaire of LSU in the last pick to Kansas City. Taylor was one of the most productive running backs in NCAA history with three seasons of over 1,900 yards. Will he be the next to leave the board? Or maybe D’Andre Swift of Georgia, who has much less tread on his tires. Or J.K. Dobbins, who had three 1,000-yard seasons for the state of Ohio.

Two jakes

Four quarterbacks were in the first round, with Utah State's Jordan Love picked up at number 26 by the Green Bay Packers. Who will be the next quarterback taken?

It could be another competition between Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm. Eason started in Georgia in 2017 before being injured and replaced by Fromm. Eason was transferred to Washington the next season.

Eason is a big guy with a huge arm, but positive results. Fromm has all the intangibles, but not Eason's physical tools.

Or what about Jalen Hurts? He transferred from Alabama to Oklahoma and became a Heisman Trophy finalist last year.

