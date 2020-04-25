NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Surprisingly Agrees To Join Denver Broncos Recruited Jerry Jeudy In TikTok Video

The world of sports has been paralyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the NFL decided to move its project forward this week while using social distancing guidelines. Commissioner Roger Goodell has been announcing the various elections for his home in New York, and after the Denver Broncos chose University of Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy as the 15th general election in the first round, Jeudy devised his own way to celebrate.

The 21-year-old was unable to shake Goodell's hand in the middle of an arena, so he decided to celebrate by participating in the "Tootsie Slide,quot; dance challenge on TikTok. Jeudy also greeted Commissioner Goodell during the video and asked for a dance duo.

“I'm not going to shake hands with the Commissioner on Draft night, can we do tik tok instead? #duetthis, "wrote Jeudy in the caption.

The chances of Goodell seeing the post were not good, and the chance for Goodell to post his own dance video was slim to none. But, we are living in a whole new world now. Goodell was not only aware of Jeudy's request, but also appeared and posted his own "Tootsie Slide,quot; dance video.

Following Jeudy's request, the official NFL Instagram account posted a split-screen video of Goodell dancing to the left of the screen and Jeudy to the right. The comments came quickly, as numerous NFL players couldn't believe Goodell really joined.

"It will fit well in 😂🐎," wrote Broncos offensive tackle Calvin Anderson, while New England Patriots running back James White added: "Lmaooooo🤣🤣."

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson simply said, "WOW," and Robert Griffin III wrote, "The Commish on TikTok would be so funny."

The NFL virtual draft, which is airing on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC, includes Goodell announcing the photos from his home, and athletes waiting to be recruited are at home with family and friends by video.

As athletes are selected, they video chat with broadcasters instead of sitting down for an in-person interview. The Cincinnati Bengals had the No. 1 overall pick this year, and chose LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.



