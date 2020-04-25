NFL 2021 Simulated Draft: Projecting Where Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, and Other Top Prospects Will Go

It is never too early to think about the next NFL Draft. Now that the 2020 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror, the watch starts running right away for the best prospects in 2021.

Unsurprisingly, that kind of near future, like LSU's Joe Burrow now, has a No. 1 overall player as a quarterback, one who has also won a national college championship. That would be Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, the obvious choice for the team with the worst qualifying record.

The order for this simulated draft is based on the current consensus odds of winning Super Bowl 55. Here's how things could play out for the first round in Cleveland within a year:

NFL 2021 Simulated Draft

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

The Jaguars can keep Gardner Minshew. And with more possible exits to shake up their offensive and defensive rebuild, there's a good chance they'll have a clear Lawrence chance. Lawrence (6-6, 220 pounds) has lived up to the hype of being the best college talent in the position since John Elway with his arm, athleticism, precision, and winning qualities. Already a top passer, he found his rhythm as a runner last season.

2. Washington Redskins

No matter what happens with the 2020 Trent Williams drama, he will not return to Washington as an unrestricted free agent in 2021. Here's a replacement stone at the 6-6, 325-pound Sewell, who should remain at the top level. of class tackles.

3. Cincinnati Bengals

Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami

The Bengals took Burrow to replace Ohio State running back Chase Young in 2020, but next year they may have the opportunity to add explosiveness with the intention of replacing Carlos Dunlap, who will turn 32 next February and is signed only until 2021. Rousseau (6-6, 260 pounds) crossed offensive lines by 15.5 sacks last season.

4. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins did not select a wide receiver to help DeVante Parker and Preston Williams in the early 2020 draft. This makes Chase a must-have game creator in 2021. Chase (6-1,200 pounds) regained 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns in just 84 caught with Burrow during the Tigers' national championship season. It would be a great couple with Tua Tagovailoa.

5. Carolina Panthers

Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

The Panthers gave Teddy Bridgewater a three-year contract, but they can exit the contract fairly easily after 2021 if he disappoints as their veteran replacement for Cam Newton. If they end worse in 2020 under Matt Rhule and Joe Brady with Bridgewater, it would imply they should upgrade in a younger direction in the position. Fields is hard to ignore as a dynamic dual threat at 6-3, 233 pounds. He relied on prolific numbers in his first season with Ryan Day in Columbus.

6. New York Jets

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

The Jets failed to tackle the corner early in the 2020 draft, seeking a change of position with safety Ashtyn Davis. Surtain, with his size (6-2, 203 pounds) and ball hawk skills, has the potential to be a true close player in Gregg Williams' defense.

7. New York Giants

Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

The Giants didn't take much advantage of cornering in the 2020 class, having signed with James Bradberry and used a first round at DeAndre Baker last year. But Baker might not be the answer outside, while Wade (6-1, 194 pounds) can follow college teammate Jeff Okudah to the NFL with his active and instinctive coverage.

8. Detroit Lions

The Lions will be in need here, as Marvin Jones is unlikely to re-sign as a 31-year-old free agent against Kenny Golladay next year. Ross (6-4, 205 pounds) is a great target who was very productive for Lawrence running sound routes across the field. He had 66 catches for 865 yards and 8 touchdowns last season.

9. Las Vegas Raiders

Walker Little, OT, Stanford

The Raiders have had a disappointing tackle game from the combination of Kolton Miller and Trent Brown, and have a dead-money free exit from Brown's contract after the 2020 season. Little would be a good replacement for 6-7,309 pounds. He could have been in this class, but will stand out more with Pac-12's companion product Sewell next year.

10. Miami Dolphins (Houston Texans)

Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

The Dolphins faced tackle in 2020 with Austin Jackson, but somehow, they should consider improving the other lead next year. At 6-6, 310 pounds, Leatherwood is an elite athlete who can become a top overall blocker if he continues to work on his strength and technique.

11. Arizona Cardinals

Marvin Wilson, DT, State of Florida

The Cardinals will look for a younger passing pop on their three-man forehead after signing Jordan Phillips in free agency this year and knowing that Corey Peters will be a free agent next year. Wilson (6-5, 311 pounds) could easily have gone out and disappeared in this year's first round after a highly disruptive 5-catch season for the Seminoles.

12. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers didn't get an offensive tackle they need in the first two days of the 2020 draft, making that position a higher priority than Justin Herbert by 2021. Cosmi (6-7,300 pounds) is a massive prospect for the position with nimble feet to match.

13. Denver Broncos

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

The Broncos could use an upgrade to Todd Davis inside with a rancid and active game maker of this quality. Parsons (6-3, 245 pounds) had 109 total tackles including 5 sacks last season for the Nittany Lions.

14. Atlanta Falcons

Humphrey Creed, C / G, Oklahoma

The Falcons attempted to improve the left guard in the 2020 draft with Matt Hennessey, but the inside line is also a high priority next year, as center Alex Mack turns 34 years later this year and will become a free agent in 2021. Humphrey (6-4, 312 lbs) is a good hand fighter who has great athleticism to make the position fit well into his zone blocking scheme.

15. Jacksonville Jaguars (Rams)

The Jaguars strongly consider linebacker, edge rusher and secondary in the 2020 draft, so it follows that they would be more in this defensive position in 2021, seeking to give third-round rookie Davon Hamilton a strong addition. Look for Ray to dominate during his final season with Crimson Tide at 6-5, 292 pounds.

16. Cleveland Browns

The Browns did their best to replace Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey in the second tier, but with other positions prevailing this year before a midfielder over Jacob Phillips, they should be in the market for an active and noisy game maker next time. year. Moises will likely participate in the first round this year without the knee injury that wiped out his entire 2019 season at Tuscaloosa. Two seasons ago, he posted 86 tackles with 3.5 sacks.

17. Chicago Bears

The Bears got their short-term replacement for retired Kyle Long by signing Germain Ifedi for a year, but Smith has many of the same qualities at 6-6, 325 pounds, to be a long-term solution.

18. Tennessee Titans

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State

Would the Titans let Derrick Henry walk as a free agent after the franchise tagged him to return this season? That possibility exists until there is a long-term extension. For now, that means Hubbard (6-1,207 pounds) is a good early reduction option. Hubbard decided to return to school after posting 2,094 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. The Titans could get on well with a committee from Hubbard and rookie Darrynton Evans.

19. Minnesota Vikings

Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami

The Vikings should be looking for hasty help to pass Danielle Hunter with Everson Griffen missing. By landing a more situational type in the 2020 draft, Roche can give them a better player of all time. The 6-4, 235-pound transfer had 13 sacks in his last season at Temple.

20. Dallas Cowboys

Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia

The Cowboys featured short-term safety with Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix replacing Jeff Heath, but Xavier Woods is a free agent in 2021. LeCounte (5-11,190 pounds) is a strong man who had 4 interceptions last season.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

There is a feeling that the Steelers cannot re-sign JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is in the final year of his rookie contract. If that scenario develops, they can go after Waddle (5-10, 182 pounds), who should produce many more big plays with 33 catches, 560 yards and 6 touchdowns with Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III in the NFL.

22. Green Bay Packers

The Packers may not be able to re-sign Kenny Clark, who becomes a free agent in 2021 and needs more pop for Mike Pettine's three-man front, regardless of Tufele (6-3, 305 pounds) posting 4.5 Catch for Trojans last season.

23. Indianapolis Colts

Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina

The Colts will need to tackle the cornerback early next year after failing to do so in 2020. Mukuamu offers a huge frame (6-4, 205 pounds) and had 4 interceptions for the Gamecocks last season.

24. Seattle Seahawks

Joe Tryon, EDGE / OLB, Washington

The Seahawks tackled pass fever in the 2020 draft as expected (Darrell Taylor) with Jadeveon Clowney and Ezekiel Ansah without re-signing, but they should still be on the market for someone else to hit the quarterback, but he also has something second tier. versatility. They can stay in Seattle for Tryon (6-5, 262 pounds), an explosive athlete on the rise who had 8 sacks last season.

25. Buffalo Bills

Versatile run blocker Mays (6-6, 318 pounds), a transfer from Georgia, would be a much more attractive solution as a right guard over Jon Feliciano (free agent in 2021 and Spencer Long (club option in 2021).

26. Philadelphia Eagles

Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

The Eagles have five cornerbacks set to become unrestricted free agents next year. Campbell (6-2, 185 pounds) is another good-sized cover man from the SEC East who can help replace them to support Darius Slay.

27. New England Patriots

The Patriots brought Joe Thuney back on the franchise tag, but may not re-sign him in the long term. They can simply roll with this promising Tide career blocking prospect as Brown is a robust 6-4, 338 pounds.

28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

The Bucs went with a more powerful guy to pair with Ronald Jones in third-round rookie Ke & # 39; Shawn Vaughn, but they should be on the market for a more dynamic snap for Vaught, who can replace Jones to be a real force. in the air game. . Etienne (5-10, 210 pounds) returns to school to build on his 2,046 scrimmage yards and 23 touchdowns as an open-pitcher home run hitter.

29. New Orleans Saints

Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

The Saints no longer have any more 2020 draft picks to tackle QB behind Drew Brees, but they cannot be fully sold at Taysom Hill as a future franchise passer. Newman (6-4, 230 pounds), Wake Forest's double-threat transfer, could enjoy the same increased perspective as Burrow and Jordan Love with their ideal body, great arm, and athleticism. You can follow the old Bulldog Fields directly in the first round.

30. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have been more loaded in the running back and wide receiver in the 2020 draft, but could use an update to pair with Mark Andrews in the tight end. An excellent blocker, Jordan is still catching up to the Hurricanes at 6-3,245 pounds, but he's set to channel the show's strong positional tradition.

31. San Francisco 49ers

Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

Richard Sherman, K & # 39; Waun Williams and Ahkello Witherspoon will become unrestricted free agents in 2021. The Niners can turn to Sherman's old show to get Adebo, who is 6-1,184 pounds, to offer great skills and instincts. for the development of the ball. in an off player. He has 8 interceptions in just 22 college games.

32. Kansas City Chiefs

DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Smith and Waddle will be next year's Jeudy and Ruggs in the first round. The Chiefs will seek help to support Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman for Patrick Mahomes with Sammy Watkins and DeMarcus Robinson in the contract years. Smith (6-1, 175 pounds) had 68 catches for 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, making his big chunk of big plays across the field in a loaded receiving body.