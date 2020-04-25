New Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser says tattoo doesn't represent militia group – Up News Info

Home Local News New Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser says tattoo doesn't represent militia group –...

BOSTON – New Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser says a tattoo on his arm is not representative of a poorly organized right-wing militia group that has adopted the symbol.

Rohrwasser, who played for Rhode Island and Marshall, ranked 159th overall in the fifth round of Saturday's draft.

He said in a conference call with journalists that he got the tattoo when he was a teenager because he has many relatives in the military. He added that "he thought it was a symbol of military support at the time."

"It became something I don't want to represent," he said. "It will be covered."

