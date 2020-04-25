New Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser says tattoo doesn't represent militia group – Up News Info

BOSTON – New Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser says a tattoo on his arm is not representative of a poorly organized right-wing militia group that has adopted the symbol.

Rohrwasser, who played for Rhode Island and Marshall, ranked 159th overall in the fifth round of Saturday's draft.

He said in a conference call with journalists that he got the tattoo when he was a teenager because he has many relatives in the military. He added that "he thought it was a symbol of military support at the time."

"It became something I don't want to represent," he said. "It will be covered."

On its website, the right-wing group Three Percenters says it is not an anti-government militia, but that "we will defend ourselves when necessary."

The Three Percenaries derived the name from the belief that only 3% of the settlers rose to fight the British. They have promised to resist any government that violates the United States Constitution.

According to an interview on Marshall's Herdzone.com last year, Rohrwasser described his tattoos, which include phrases like "Freedom or Death,quot; and "Don't Step On Me," as well as an American flag and one for the Dave Matthews Band, are "All random."

Rohrwasser was selected to replace Patriots top scorer Stephen Gostkowski, who was released last month. Gostkowski formed the All-Decade team of the 2010s, is a two-time All-Pro and a member of three of the Patriots' Super Bowl winning teams.