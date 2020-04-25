NeNe Leakes made Yovanna Momplaisir lie about the audio & # 39; SnakeGate & # 39;

Instagram

Elsewhere during the reunion special, Kenya Moore accuses her nemesis of cheating on her husband with a guy named Rodney who lives in Washington D.C.

More details about what happened during "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"The meeting has found its way online. This time, it was about the infamous" SnakeGate "in which Cynthia Bailey allegedly spoke ill of his co-star NeNe leaks During an interview, however, it turns out it was just a lie.

Yovanna Momplaisir, who revealed herself to be the one with the audio test, attended the special meeting and confessed that she never had the file. He also said it was all a ploy NeNe did to create a story, according to Lovebscott.com. Yovanna allegedly mentioned that she decided to follow her friend's plan because she thought it would help her become a full-time member rather than a friend.

In addition to the "SnakeGate", NeNe and Kenya moore As expected, it was again during the meeting. While the "Joy"Alum attacked the former beauty queen for her rocky marriage to Marc Daly, Kenya accused her of having a secret boyfriend named Rodney in Washington D.C.

For those who need a reminder, the rumors that NeNe has a secret boyfriend started around last month, with a report claiming she first met him while opening her Baltimore store in May 2019. "She spends a lot of time in Maryland not only for this boutique, but also for its side, "said a source. "She openly flaunts her relationship with him as if they were together."

Back to the "RHOA" meeting, Kandi Burruss previously [u = news / view / 00152839.html revealed that the meeting was so explosive that some people decided to leave. "That was stressing me out, and then when we went out, I just felt exhausted," she added. Then I spoke to a couple of Girls. I know I spoke to [Marlo Hampton]. Marlo said, "Girl! I need a drink! I'm done! I need a moment of total relaxation."