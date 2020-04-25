NeNe Leakes' Fans Are Grateful For All The Help They Get From The RHOA Star

NeNe Leakes made her fans happy when she released some new music, but her fans were more excited when the Hunni challenge started. People have been sharing all kinds of videos with NeNe, and the RHOA star continues to post them on his social media account.

NeNe also revealed the fact that it partnered with The Shade Room to offer some lucky fans $ 500. Now, many people are thanking NeNe for their support.

‘PAID 💰AYEEEEE,quot; Come get this Hunni "available EVERYWHERE! WE SEND $ 500 APPS IN CASH TODAY! Sponsored by @theshaderoom So who's next? ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS download the song for $ 1, smile, have fun, follow the routine or make it yours and challenge your friends. Have good lighting and make sure the music is loud enough. Use hashtags👉🏾 #getthishunni #hunnichallenge and I'll come looking for you. Even if you don't win a cash prize, you'll still get a little sparkle in one hit! Issabop #issabanger #thethreat #hbic #unstoppable Link in my bio, "NeNe captioned a new video featuring an amazing young woman.

Someone said: ‘Doing this has helped so many people pay a bill or get food and gas. Thanks for being you and I can't wait to hear the second song you recorded. "

Another commenter wrote, "She's good! If I tried to squat like this, I would never get up," and someone else said, "I know everyone would come for you, I hope you have stood firm."

Someone else posted: ‘I was concerned when there were no posts of yours today. I thought those girls got you out. They say they took you away from laptops and RHOA. I know you stood firm. "

A fan said to the RHOA star: Oh Oh damn she is the best ever and danced the whole song, not half! Pay the lady. "

Many people thanked NeNe for sharing their videos on their social media account and using their platform to help out a little.



