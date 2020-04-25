NeNe Leakes ends up leaving a shootout in a virtual meeting after "many fights,quot; with RHOA co-stars.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta meeting was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine orders, but it was still filled with drama! With that said, NeNe Leakes was one of the ladies at the center of the drama and ended up leaving half of the shoot after "many fights,quot; with several of her co-stars.

Supposedly, NeNe "felt attacked,quot; and at some point she couldn't take it anymore and just left the virtual meeting!

Even in the midst of quarantine, it seems like NeNe still managed to bring the drama, as always!

As you may know, the ladies "got together,quot; for a remote meeting shooting a couple of days ago and it didn't take long for things to get out of hand.

A source from the production shared via HollywoodLife that NeNe even left her conversation online after the fight with the other housewives became too much for her.

Ne NeNe felt attacked several times in the meeting and that's why she left. It reached a breaking point and he needed to pause and he had it but he came back. NeNe would never return. She really was at the center of many fights at the meeting, "said the source.

They went on to reveal that NeNe was involved in quite a bit of drama with Kenya Moore and Eva Marcille in particular!

Ne NeNe really messed with Eva, who attacked her after she called her boring. Eva really let her have it. and Kenya and NeNe and Kandi got into it a lot too. A lot of fights and dramas were surrounded by NeNe, but she fought back. Some of the accusations made, especially by Kenya, infuriated her. "

Ad %MINIFYHTML50adcef3d2cfdf77bf679bf83ade64df23% %MINIFYHTML50adcef3d2cfdf77bf679bf83ade64df23%

As for the castmates NeNe is still talking to, the source revealed that they are Porsha Williams and Marlo Hampton!



Post views:

one