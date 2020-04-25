NBA YoungBoy allegedly cheats on YaYa Mayweather with a girl in his video for months

Instagram / Twitter / Instagram

Rapper & # 39; Outside Today & # 39; He's been seeing the girl named Dre for a while now, after his girlfriend YaYa denied he was with another woman in his Instagram Story video.

Now YaYa a.k.a. Iyana Mayweather she has reason to doubt her boyfriend NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy never broke againLoyalty to her. After he accidentally revealed that he was with another woman in an Instagram video, now it seems that this was not the first time that the girl was at home.

After some research, Gossip of the City discovered that the girl, who calls herself simply Dre on her Instagram account, posted a photo taken at what appears to be YoungBoy's place in Malibu Beach in March of this year. In the same month, the Baton Rouge native entered Instagram Live and the carpet in his videos matches the one seen in Dre's photo.

The same girl is believed to appear in the YoungBoy video she shared on Thursday, April 23. Dre also shared on her own Instagram page a photo of her taken in the same corner of the 20-year-old artist's room.

A few hours later, YoungBoy posted another video, this time with his girlfriend YaYa, sparking speculation that the trio had some sort of three-way relationship. Trying to clarify things, YaYa then went to Twitter to affirm that the woman seen in both videos was her. She wrote: "That was me in the two videos of the story, he is not" Yaya there too. "Let's be very clear Yaya been here and the ONLY one who is here dpwm."

However, the other woman featured in the YoungBoy video admitted her presence at the "Valuable Pain" spitter's house, although she denied being in a polygamous relationship with the couple. "BUT I just know … I will never 'hurt' myself with a woman … or be in the same house. That is wild and a murder of my character," he published in his own Stories. "No one is killing me like this. PERIOD." The girl added in another post: "The story was false … I never denied my presence. Relax."