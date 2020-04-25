NBA star Trae Young teases CeeDee Lamb over the phone that he grabs the phone, but there's a twist

Instagram

In the viral video, NFL star girlfriend Crymson Rose is seen trying to take his phone away from him before he quickly retrieves it and prevents her from seeing what's inside.

Since then, a video went viral on the Internet showing the NFL star CeeDee Lamb and his girlfriend Crymson Rose. In the short clip, Lamb was sitting right next to his girlfriend when he was on the phone, and that was the moment when Rose decided to snatch the other phone from him nearby. However, Lamb quickly realized what happened and grabbed it before Rose could see what was inside.

That brief moment successfully sparked online conversations, and many people imagined what Lamb was saying at the time. Among those who joined in the fun was the NBA player. Bring young, who wrote on her Twitter account, "Bruh said 'naahhh what you do'," along with an emoji crying and laughing.

However, it turns out that Rose had dated Young before before, and one of his followers was more than happy to call him for it. Addressing the responses section of his post, the follower said, "Isn't that your ex boo?" along with a photo of the two of them together when they were still in a relationship.

Young has yet to respond to this revelation.

On the other hand, both Lamb and Rose have responded to the short viral clip. Responding to speculation that she was trying to verify whether he was cheating on her or not, Rose explained that she was simply going to answer a call instead. "His agent was FACING him while on the phone with the Cowboys," she said on her account. "He was doing the GF thing. I'm going to answer for him. Sheesh."

Meanwhile, Lamb urged others not to jump to conclusions on their own after watching the video. He said, "You all really have to relax, it wasn't even like that."