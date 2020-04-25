NBA plans to reopen team practice facilities amid coronavirus outbreak

According to ESPNAccording to the report, players can return to team facilities in states like Georgia "for voluntary one-on-one coaching as early as next week, allowing NBA organizations to begin allowing players to coach again in an environment professional and safe. "

However, Wojnarowski says that the NBA decision to open practice facilities for players in markets where local and state governments may be loosening orders to stay home "does not mean that the resumption of the season is imminent."

Ultimately, "The NBA is still not sure if it can play again and when it can play again. But it was a priority to get players to safely get into gyms."