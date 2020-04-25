NASCAR is OK for Store Work – Up News Info Detroit

The North Carolina governor said Thursday that NASCAR teams can work in their racing workshops if they maintain social distancing guidelines, clearing a potential hurdle to resume the season in the coming weeks.

Gov. Roy Cooper extended the state's order to stay home until May 8 on Thursday and said it would gradually open the state in three phases. He said he is still considering NASCAR's request to run the Coca-Cola 600 as scheduled on May 24 without viewers.

The governors of Florida and Texas have already said that NASCAR can compete in their states without fans, and South Carolina and Georgia are gradually easing the restrictions.

To run any race, North Carolina-based teams need access to their stores to prepare cars.

"From the information I have now, already under our state executive order, they could start working in their garages as an essential business defined under our executive order," Cooper said. "They are still in contact with local health departments because local governments may have some different health restrictions."

As for Charlotte hosting the 600 on Memorial Day weekend for 60 consecutive years, Cooper said public health officials are reviewing proposals for spectator-free events put forward by NASCAR.

"We are the home of NASCAR, and I am very grateful for this amazing sport found in our state that not only provides people with a lot of entertainment, but also has an incredible economic engine for our state," said Cooper. "I have been in contact with NASCAR officials, track owners, team owners. They have come up with a plan to try to protect their employees. So we will be presenting an announcement about that soon.

NASCAR ran just four of its 36 races this season before the competition was suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The sanctioning body has promised to run its full schedule once it resumes racing, and had been looking at the Coca-Cola 600 as its return.

With the restrictions of the surrounding states, the return could come before May 24. A proposed schedule showed that NASCAR will restart at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina on May 17, followed by a 400-mile race at Charlotte on May 20 and 600 on 24. That version of the schedule caused the Cup Series to travel. at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee for a race on May 27.

South Carolina Director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Duane Parrish said Thursday that Darlington Raceway may host an event this spring. Parrish said the PGA Tour will play the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island June 18-21.

Before that, he said, NASCAR would be in Darlington.

"So we have some lights at the end of the tunnel in terms of events," he said.

The teams are desperate to return to work because no revenue comes in during the shutdown, but a guaranteed portion of the television package will be channeled to the teams once they start competing again.

