Napa wineries go virtual to face the economic storm of the pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

NAPA (Up News Info SF) – Although Napa County began lifting certain restrictions, such as landscaping and golf outings this week, its main industry is still having great success.

According to researchers from the University of the Pacific, the unemployment rate in Napa County is expected to hit 22 percent next month. This is because the tourism industry is stopped because the wineries remain closed.

To survive the economic slowdown of the pandemic, some wineries are trying to adapt to a new way of doing business.

At Alpha Omega in Rutherford, the wine-tasting rooms seem empty with not a single visitor in sight. The normal crowded patio on a toasty spring day has nothing but empty chairs. The winery operates with minimal staff, but unlike other places in the valley, Alpha Omega has been able to support all of its employees full time.

"There is only one business metric that makes sense right now, the most important one and that's the amount of jobs we can keep," said Jeff Knowles, COO of Alpha Omega. "That has been our main focus."

To meet the objective, Alpha Omega has begun to carry most of its operations online. She debuted her live Instagram show called Live at 5 on Wednesdays and Fridays to connect with her customers over a glass of wine.

Tastings have entered the virtual realm as wines are shipped ahead of scheduled live sessions. Employees were quickly trained to play their new roles and new online programs have taken off.

"Wine is something that brings people together and makes them happy, and at a time like this, that's very important," said Barrett Spiegel, ambassador for the Alpha Omega brand.

Like many other companies facing difficulties during this time, wineries also hope to open their doors soon. But the silver lining perhaps is that they have found a way to continue connecting with their customers around the world.

"We will come out changed but stronger, but I think this is another way that never disappears now," Knowles said.