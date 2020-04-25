Mr. Rogers advised Officer Clemons to stay in the closet if he wanted to be part of "Mr. Rogers' neighborhood,quot;

Children who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s remember Francois Clemmons as a member of Mr. Rogers' neighborhood. He played Officer Clemons in the beloved PBS series from 1968 to 1993, but in his new memory reveals that Fred Rogers told him that he would have to stay in the closet if he wanted to be part of the show.

Before the release of his memoirs titled Officer Clemmons, he said People Magazine that over the years Rogers, whom he called Fred or "Doc,quot; due to his many honorary titles, became his mentor, father figure, and "the spiritual love of his life,quot;.

"I didn't know why I was so hungry until I heard Fred Rogers say, 'I love you,'" recalls Francois Clemmons. François Clemmons spoke to @people about her relationship with Fred Rogers and her new memoirs CLEMMONS OFFICERS! https: //t.co/EgHlYgHFQG – Catapult (@CatapultStory) April 24, 2020

In the book, Clemmons says that when she met the host of the children's show through Joanna Rogers at church, she had already survived a violent childhood. Clemmons quickly became good friends with Rogers, and also became an important part of the Neighborhood.

Clemmons says that one day, Rogers called him into his studio office and told him that he had talent and gifts that set him apart from the crowd. However, there was a problem and Clemmons recalled the conversation.

"Someone told us they saw you at the gay bar in the city center," Rogers told him, according to the reports. "Now, I want you to know, Franco, that if you're gay, I don't care at all. What you say and do is fine with me, but if you're going to be on the show as a major member of Neighborhood, you can't go out as gay." .

Clemmons says he started sobbing when Rogers told him that because he could have Rogers' friendship, parental love, and relationship forever, but he could only work in Mr. Rogers' neighborhood if it stayed in the closet.

Clemmons says Rogers told him he "should,quot; stay in the closet because it threatened Rogers' dream. He admits that the request "destroyed,quot; him because the man who was killing him had also saved him. Clemmons added that he knew Rogers would know how to comfort him, and that he had no mother or father who could. Instead of being kicked out of the Rogers family, Clemmons says he received a few slaps, a hard love, a good beating.

"‘ The world really doesn't want to know who you're sleeping with, especially if he's a man, "says Clemmons, Rogers told him." ‘You can have it all if you can keep that part out of the spotlight."

However, Rogers went further and asked Clemmons if he had considered making an engagement by marrying a woman.

Francois Clemmons says that when he left Fred Rogers' office, he had decided to marry La-Tanya Mae Sheridan. At the wedding reception, Fred and Joanna approached the couple, and Clemmons says he felt he and Fred were "sealing some kind of secret deal."

Clemmons and Sheridan divorced amicably in 1974 and began living his life as an openly gay man. Clemmons says he forgives Rogers, and he understands that too.

“I trusted the fact that this was her dream. He had worked very hard for it. He knew that Mr. Rogers' neighborhood was his whole life, "Clemmons said.

Officer Clemmons It will be available where books are sold on May 5th.



